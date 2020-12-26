Fast-moving storm to usher in unsettled weather for Midwest, Northeast
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 26, 2020 6:18 AM EST
A storm system moving across the East Coast from Christmas Eve into Christmas Day brought snow to eastern Tennessee, giving many people their first white Christmas in recent memory.
Following a white Christmas for some and a wet Christmas for others, another round of unsettled weather is on the way as a quick-hitting storm takes aim at the Great Lakes and Northeast early next week.
While the weather on Saturday will be quiet across much of the Northeast, some areas downwind of the Great Lakes will continue to deal with snowy weather.
Dry weather will be good news for many residents across the region hoping to celebrate the first day of Kwanzaa safely outdoors, but lingering cold conditions may force some to bundle up.
In the Northeast, dry conditions will persist through much of the day Saturday before an approaching storm ushers unsettled weather back into the region. Unsettled weather for the Midwest will arrive early Sunday.
A fast-moving storm will begin in southern Iowa during the morning hours Sunday and quickly push into southern Ontario, Canada, by Sunday night.
Along the way, this system will bring periods of rain and snow to portions of the Great Lakes and Midwest. On the northwestern edge of this storm, a quick 1-2 inches of snow can blanket parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan on Sunday. Sunday night, snow will continue to fall across eastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and will expand across northern Michigan.
"Green Bay, Wisconsin, has only received about 2 inches of snow so far this month and could double or triple their month-to-date total Sunday and Sunday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll said.
Rain showers will dampen portions of Iowa and Illinois during the day Sunday, but precipitation will expand farther north and east into early Monday morning.
Workers commuting in Indiana, Ohio and southern Michigan on Monday morning will have to deal with damp, potentially slick roadways as a result of precipitation overnight.
"Roads can become slippery and hazardous at a time when many people will be traveling," Doll added.
As the center of the storm tracks northeast along the border between Canada and the United States on Monday, a cold front associated with the system will dig into the Northeast.
This cold front will interact with a rather dry air mass across the northeastern United States and widespread, heavy precipitation is not anticipated. However, some snow and rain showers can still develop across the region.
Snow showers will stretch from portions of northeastern Ohio, western Pennsylvania and New York, to portions of New England on Monday. A quick 1-3 inches of snow can blanket the area.
In the highest elevations of western Pennsylvania and western New York, rounds of snow showers can accumulate a general 1-3 inches of snow from Monday through Monday night.
A few rain showers can develop farther east and dampen portions of eastern Pennsylvania into southern New England on Monday.
In addition to wet weather, this storm will also kick up gusty winds across the Midwest and Northeast Sunday night through Monday. While widespread damaging wind gusts are not anticipated at this time, winds can be strong enough to cause some minor issues for travel.
After this fast-moving storm jogs into Atlantic Canada on Monday night and its influence on the northeastern U.S. winds down, AccuWeather forecasters will turn their attention to the next significant storm to target the center of the country.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.