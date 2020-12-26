So long, 2020: How's the weather shaping up to ring in the new year across the US?
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 26, 2020 11:09 AM EST
Giant snowmen appear in Chippewa, Pennsylvania. At least 52 were erected by anonymous persons spreading cheer.
As millions of Americans look ahead to saying goodbye and perhaps even good riddance to 2020 and hello to 2021, will the weather be the cause for more celebration or concern?
In a year that has looked like few others, New Year's Eve celebrations will be no different. While the large gatherings of revelers in New York City's Times Square and other big cities across the United States will be absent, those looking to celebrate on a smaller-scale in neighborhoods and communities around the country will want to keep up-to-date on the forecast to see whether they can plan on shooting off their own fireworks outdoors or should watch them on a screen.
Teresa Hui, 39, poses for selfie photographs in front of the giant numerals for "2021" to be used in the upcoming New Year's Eve festivities in New York's Times Square, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Here's the breakdown of the New Year's Eve forecast across the country:
East
In what may feel like déjà vu, another storm with similar characteristics to the one that swept through the eastern third of the country Christmas Eve into Christmas Day is poised to take aim at the region as 2020 comes to a close.
This storm will be near the finish line on its journey across the country by this point, after moving onshore in California early on in the week.
The exact details and timing of the storm remain in question this far in advance, but at the moment forecasters say anywhere from the Great Lakes region to the Appalachians and Southeast should be ready for what could be a soggy New Year's Eve.
"This can be another windy and wet cold front for the eastern part of the nation from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
Depending on the potency of the cold front, there may be the potential for yet another round of severe thunderstorms across the Southeast, similar to what occurred on Christmas Eve.
"Cold air preceding the storm may hold in the lower levels of the atmosphere, leading to a period of mixed precipitation in the Appalachians before a changeover to rain," Pastelok said.
Enough cold air wrapping in behind the storm could also lead to a period of rain changing to snow and slippery travel conditions across the Midwest. If enough cold air sweeps in at the tail end of the storm in the Southeast, snowflakes flying in portions of Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia will not be out of the question.
AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor this storm throughout the week and provide more details on the track and timing of the storm as details become clearer.
Central
Fresh cold air will have descended on the nation's midsection by New Year's Eve, with high temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s F across the Midwest and 40s and 50s farther south.
Layers will certainly be needed by those shooting off fireworks at night as temperatures plunge even lower after dark.
While dry weather is expected for much of the High Plains, there can be a period of rain changing to snow across the Mississippi and Ohio valleys, and a swath of steadier snow or snow showers over the Upper Midwest. But, if the storm moves along at a faster pace than currently anticipated, most of New Year's Eve may be dry in these areas.
West
After the storm track takes a brief detour into California early in the week, the jet stream will lift northward later in the week with storm systems following suit.
"The storm track will shift back to the Pacific Northwest through the northern Rockies from Dec. 29 to Jan. 2 with two to three storms," Pastelok said. "One of these storms will be around the Pacific Northwest as we turn from 2020 to 2021."
Residents along the Interstate-5 corridor from Seattle to Redding, California, may opt to taking part in virtual celebrations due to a threat for some rain on New Year's Eve.
Snow showers could lead to slippery travel for those venturing over the higher terrain from the Cascades to the mountains of Montana, Wyoming and Colorado.
Whether the weather impacts travel or celebrations, officials are urging Americans to take precautions and make changes to plans in order to stay safe and keep others safe on New Year's Eve.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued guidance on the safest way to celebrate the new year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some recommended ways to stay safe include hosting virtual celebrations with loved ones, planning a New Year's Eve party with those in your household or reaching out to family, friends and neighbors via call or text.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
