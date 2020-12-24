Stormy weather to return to West Coast to end 2020
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 24, 2020 1:45 PM EST
Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey captured this video on Dec. 23 showing two fissures erupting lava into the Halemaʻumaʻu crater's ever-growing lava lake.
After a brief reprieve from rain and snow along the West Coast, stormy weather is set to return for the final week of 2020.
The first of two storms is set to reach the west coasts of Washington, Oregon and northwestern California by midday on Friday. Precipitation is forecast to steadily push inland into Friday night.
The storm will deliver periods of heavy rain and windy conditions to the coast, but rain will mix with snow farther inland. All snow is expected to fall in the higher elevations.
This widespread precipitation could disrupt any outdoor activities planned for Christmas this year in places like Boise, Idaho; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle.
The heaviest snow will fall late in the day on Friday through Friday night in the Cascades, and on Friday night into early Saturday for the northern Rockies of Idaho and Montana.
Snow levels will fall throughout the storm, starting around 3500 feet in the Washington Cascades on Friday morning, but falling to as low as 2500 feet Friday night, leading to some travel issues through some mountain passes.
This would allow for widespread amounts of as much as a foot of snow in the Washington Cascades, and perhaps half of a foot of snow in the Oregon Cascades.
Farther south, snow is forecast to fall in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California as well as the higher elevations of Nevada. Rain will also spread from San Francisco southward, but likely will stay just north of major cities in Southern California, like Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.
Any precipitation in California, Oregon and Nevada is likely to be welcome by most, even if it falls on Christmas Day and Christmas night. Portions of each state are still in extreme drought, according to the US Drought Monitor's update this week.
By Saturday afternoon, most of the precipitation associated with the storm is likely to move into parts of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, leaving most of the West Coast dry through the end of the weekend. However, another storm will follow shortly behind the first.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Wet weather is expected to hit the western shores of California as early as Sunday evening, and push inland through Monday morning.
"A second storm looks to dive farther south, missing the Pacific Northwest and hitting more of Central and Southern California," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk.
A storm taking this track usually is unable to tap into subtropical moisture, limiting the amount of rain the storm is able to produce.
"While this storm will allow for beneficial rain across parts of the region, it is unlikely to be enough rain to put a dent in ongoing drought," said Houk.
Rain could make for slick roadways for those traveling Sunday night and Monday, causing travel delays. Houk also added that it is not out of the question for some thunder to occur with this storm.
Farther north, another round of snow is expected for the Sierra Nevada, which will be welcome for any open ski resorts.
Snow is forecast to expand through Nevada and into Utah and northern Arizona through Monday afternoon as well.
Depending on how well this storm holds together as it pushes through the southern Rockies, there is the potential for it to also cause impactful weather in the center of the country by the middle of next week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Stormy weather to return to West Coast to end 2020
By Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 24, 2020 1:45 PM EST
Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey captured this video on Dec. 23 showing two fissures erupting lava into the Halemaʻumaʻu crater's ever-growing lava lake.
After a brief reprieve from rain and snow along the West Coast, stormy weather is set to return for the final week of 2020.
The first of two storms is set to reach the west coasts of Washington, Oregon and northwestern California by midday on Friday. Precipitation is forecast to steadily push inland into Friday night.
The storm will deliver periods of heavy rain and windy conditions to the coast, but rain will mix with snow farther inland. All snow is expected to fall in the higher elevations.
This widespread precipitation could disrupt any outdoor activities planned for Christmas this year in places like Boise, Idaho; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle.
The heaviest snow will fall late in the day on Friday through Friday night in the Cascades, and on Friday night into early Saturday for the northern Rockies of Idaho and Montana.
Snow levels will fall throughout the storm, starting around 3500 feet in the Washington Cascades on Friday morning, but falling to as low as 2500 feet Friday night, leading to some travel issues through some mountain passes.
This would allow for widespread amounts of as much as a foot of snow in the Washington Cascades, and perhaps half of a foot of snow in the Oregon Cascades.
Farther south, snow is forecast to fall in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California as well as the higher elevations of Nevada. Rain will also spread from San Francisco southward, but likely will stay just north of major cities in Southern California, like Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.
Any precipitation in California, Oregon and Nevada is likely to be welcome by most, even if it falls on Christmas Day and Christmas night. Portions of each state are still in extreme drought, according to the US Drought Monitor's update this week.
By Saturday afternoon, most of the precipitation associated with the storm is likely to move into parts of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, leaving most of the West Coast dry through the end of the weekend. However, another storm will follow shortly behind the first.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Wet weather is expected to hit the western shores of California as early as Sunday evening, and push inland through Monday morning.
"A second storm looks to dive farther south, missing the Pacific Northwest and hitting more of Central and Southern California," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk.
A storm taking this track usually is unable to tap into subtropical moisture, limiting the amount of rain the storm is able to produce.
"While this storm will allow for beneficial rain across parts of the region, it is unlikely to be enough rain to put a dent in ongoing drought," said Houk.
Rain could make for slick roadways for those traveling Sunday night and Monday, causing travel delays. Houk also added that it is not out of the question for some thunder to occur with this storm.
Related:
Farther north, another round of snow is expected for the Sierra Nevada, which will be welcome for any open ski resorts.
Snow is forecast to expand through Nevada and into Utah and northern Arizona through Monday afternoon as well.
Depending on how well this storm holds together as it pushes through the southern Rockies, there is the potential for it to also cause impactful weather in the center of the country by the middle of next week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo