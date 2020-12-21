Essential gear for women to help get through the winter
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Published Dec. 22, 2020 8:55 AM EST
Woman wearing winter snow gear preparing for a hike. (Getty Images)
Some states saw some major snowfall last week, which really cements the realization that winter is finally here -- that is if the plummeting temperatures hadn't done that already. Every time winter approaches, there's always one or two items we're reminded we need to invest in, whether it's a pair of touchscreen thermal gloves or a proper coat designed to handle drastically low temperatures.
And even though winter just officially started, it's not too late to pick up something that will serve you well this season. We've gathered essential gear for women that will help get you through this winter this year. Whether you're shopping to be environmentally conscious, or want a purchase that will last you through many cold seasons, look no further than what we've pulled together below to help finish off your winter ensemble.
Askov Finlayson Women’s Winter Parka
$495
Having been lab-tested on its ability to keep wearers warm all the way to minus 20 degrees, this winter parka is designed to manage some of the coldest conditions even the northern states can offer. It is suitable for most expeditions you take. It's also designed to be sustainable, made with 100% recycled featherless insulation, so you'll reap all the usual down benefits without the environmental impact.
By purchasing straight from the manufacturer, you can avoid the retail markup, so you'll be getting this high-quality, expedition-grade parka for a fraction of the price.
Patagonia Prairie Dawn Insulated Parka - Women's
$279.00
Outdoors brand Patagonia has created this popular vegan winter parka coat, made from a durable organic cotton canvas that is thick and effective in blocking the cold wind. The interior features a snug fleece insulation that regulates the temperature inside the coat and balances it at a comfortable level. The hood is also lined with a fleece material and can be adjusted depending on how you like to wear it. The drop-down tail hem sweeps below your knees to keep your quads protected against the cold elements and rain that runs down the back.
UGG Adirondack III Waterproof Boot
$249.95
Winter footwear is designed to keep your toes dry and comfortable while also offering substantial support around your ankle due to slipping hazards. This Adirondack III Waterproof Boot by UGGs features a DryTech waterproof finish and can stand up to the elements when walking through snow, puddles, and slush -- all the while keeping your feet as dry as a bone. For additional comfort, it's lined with plush UGGPure, a textile crafted from wool, almost identical to shearling. Not only does this keep your feet snug and warm, but it also wicks moisture away.
Columbia Women's Thermarator Omni-Heat Fleece Gloves
$30.00
One of Columbia's best-selling products is its Thermarator Omni-Heat Fleece Gloves. Available in seven colors, you can coordinate it with your favorite winter coat. They're elastic at the wrist and super easy to slip on, but don't worry, they're also touchscreen compatible, so you don't have to take your gloves off to navigate through your phone. The silicone palm grip and three-point pre-curve provide easy mobility and grip whether you're carrying something heavy or trying to do something fidgety.
Canada Goose Standard Wool Blend Beanie
$95.00
Keep things simple with this water-resistant, all-weather beanie knit, made from 90% wool, 9% nylon, and 1% spandex, that for a slight stretch providing comfortable wear. This one-size-fits-all beanie is made in Italy and has the famous Canada Goose logo badged onto the hat's left side.
The Oversized Stroopwafel Crew in ReCashmere
$150
Designed with a stylish and luxurious waffle-knit texture, the Oversized Stroopwafel Crew is made from 100% recycled cashmere, which is famously soft to touch and will keep you toasty warm during the colder seasons. Not only is it environmentally conscious, but it can also be used for both formal events, layered with an overcoat, or slipped on while running errands.
The Oversized Alpaca Crew
$95
If your budget doesn't quite stretch to cashmere, the next best option is, without a doubt, this Alpaca Crew. Designed with a cool rib pattern, the oversized fit provides comfort and falls naturally on the body. Alpaca wool is less prickly and lasts much longer compared to other types of wool. It's also much more environmentally friendly.
