Dallas could pick up snow as winter storm aims for south-central US
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Feb. 10, 2021 3:29 PM EST
As Arctic air plunges southward over weekend, low-temperature records will be in jeopardy and wintry weather will follow.
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking several winter storms across the United States this week amid an "unbelievable pattern," and one of the systems unleashed pockets of icy weather over parts of Texas and Oklahoma at midweek. Yet another system bears watching across the south-central U.S. this weekend into early next week, and it could deliver a blast of wintry weather to places like Dallas, which hasn't recorded snow yet this season, and even farther south.
"It is a stormy, stormy pattern across the country,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno, who described it as unbelievable in his Weather Insider Podcast, said. “So far, we haven’t seen much in the way of snow and ice across [the] heart of Texas, but that is going to be changing as we head into Sunday and Monday."
Temperatures are forecast to dip to record levels in the 20s, teens and even the single digits F in some cases by Saturday night in portions of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas -- and that could set the stage for the winter weather.
"Anytime you get an Arctic air mass into Texas, you always have to worry about snow and ice because, at some point, warmer air is going to try to return. And, when warmer air collides with that colder air, you get clouds and precipitation,” Rayno said.
"The other thing you look for is if you we have any energy in the atmosphere coming toward Texas, and the answer is yes," he added.
The setup, which will trigger an extensive swath of snow and ice, will be brought on by the interaction of Arctic air in place and a flow of warmer and moist air originating from the Pacific that will sweep across Mexico and into Texas.
"A southward dip in the jet stream later this weekend will allow the moisture to flow in over top of the Arctic air," Rayno explained.
Anytime the air rises in the atmosphere, there is the potential for clouds to develop and produce precipitation. And if the air is cold enough, snow and ice can fall instead of rain. It appears it will be plenty cold enough for snow and ice to occur over much of the South Central states from Sunday to Monday.
"This looks like a setup for snow in Dallas during Sunday night and Monday," Rayno added.
The Dallas/Fort Worth area has received only a few flakes of snow so far this winter, but no measurable snow to speak of. The metro area picks up an average of 1.6 inches of snow and sleet during the entire winter season, and this storm could bring that amount all at once and perhaps more should the system develop to its full potential. Last year, only 0.2 of an inch of snow fell during the entire winter.
Other cities over the South Central states forecast by AccuWeather meteorologists to receive at least some snow from the storm include Oklahoma City, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Amarillo, Texas, from Saturday night to Sunday night.
An icy mix is likely in an area from near San Antonio and Austin, Texas, to Shreveport, Louisiana, and Little Rock, Arkansas, by Monday.
While the amount of snow and ice is not etched in stone this far out, the widespread nature of the wintry precipitation anticipated can lead to extensive travel problems. Even a small amount of snow and ice can make for hazards on the roads and sidewalks.
Just enough cold air may press toward the upper Texas coast to allow for an icy mix with the storm.
"We expect some wet snow, sleet and freezing rain to affect part of the Houston metro area from late Sunday night to Monday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Bowers said.
Where temperatures may climb too high to allow snow and ice to occur, including across southern coastal areas of Texas and central and southeastern Louisiana, raw and nasty conditions are likely. A cold rain and drizzle are forecast for Brownsville and New Orleans early next week.
In the wake of the storm, Arctic air may again surge southward and may bring near-freezing temperatures to the upper Texas coast for a time next week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.