Multiple fatalities, many injured in massive pileup on icy Texas interstate
By
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Updated Feb. 11, 2021 1:39 PM EST
A devastating pileup involving more than 100 vehicles on icy Interstate 35 in Fort Worth, Texas, caused at least five fatalities in the morning of Feb. 11. This is the aftermath of the wreckage.
Interstate 35 near Fort Worth, Texas, was shut down early Thursday morning after a major pileup clogged the highway with vehicles ranging from sedans to tractor-trailers.
The accident was first reported around 6:30 a.m. CST Thursday. The Fort Worth Fire Department stated that multiple people were trapped in the wreckage.
At least 5 fatalities have been confirmed, the Fort Worth Police said during an update late Thursday morning, with many more injured.
Between 75 and 100 vehicles were involved in the pileup, which stretched over a mile along I-35. Traffic was backed up even farther along the highway due to the accident. It is unclear how long the interstate will remain closed as emergency crews clear the road of the wreckage.
“The vehicles are just mangled,” said Matt Zavadsky, The Associated Press reported. Zavadsky is a spokesman for an ambulance service in the area called MedStar. “Multiple tow trucks are on scene. It’s going to take a lot to disentangle this wreck," he added.
Freezing rain was reported around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex on Wednesday night into early Thursday morning associated with a far-reaching winter storm. Temperatures in the area were in the mid- to lower 20s F at the time of the crash.
It is unclear if weather was a factor in the cause of the pileup. However, the wintry weather could slow down emergency crews.
With temperatures in the 20s, a warming bus has been brought to the scene of the pileup in case people on the scene begin to experience hypothermia.
This pileup on Interstate 35 was just one of many crashes reported across the region on Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service tweeted a warning in response to the numerous crashes around the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. "These events are so dangerous because the ice is spotty," the NWS tweeted. "We can't stress enough that road conditions could go from good to dangerous within blocks. Take it slow out there."
The highway sits closed as emergency crews finish cleaning following accidents caused by ice and low temperatures in Richardson, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A winter storm brought a coating of ice to parts of Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
The Arlington Police Department responded to more than 80 crashes since Wednesday night.
Treacherous travel was also reported in Austin, Texas, with a 26-vehicle pileup occurring on Highway 45 around 8:30 a.m. CST. The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services confirmed that 32 people were involved with five people being transported to a local hospital.
Travel is strongly discouraged due to both the icy conditions and from road closures due to the plethora of crashes reported across the Dallas area on Thursday morning.
Travel is strongly discouraged due to both the icy conditions and from road closures due to the plethora of crashes reported across the Dallas area on Thursday morning.
