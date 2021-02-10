Plane carrying 77 passengers slides off slick taxiway, black ice triggers countless wrecks
By
Chaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Feb. 10, 2021 10:28 PM EST
Extremely low temperatures in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Feb. 10, after an ice storm blew through the area.
Conditions quickly deteriorated across the Ohio Valley on Wednesday as a winter storm featuring snow, sleet and freezing rain spread across the region.
The ice storm caught 77 Delta Air Lines passengers off guard on Wednesday evening when their Boeing 717 plane slid off of a slick taxiway at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
No injuries have been reported from the incident; however, all passengers aboard on Flight 2231 were taken back to the terminal by bus.
One passenger who was on the place tweeted that the plane slid off the runway, "because a random snow storm and I've been stuck on a plane that is at the edge of a ravine for almost 2 hours."
The freezing rain also caused roads to turn into sheets of ice and proved to be too much for the first responders that were out to help those stuck in the wintry conditions. One area of black ice was tricking drivers in Henderson, Kentucky, where police tended to more than a dozen vehicle accidents on Wednesday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet highway called on nearly 2,000 frontline employees, supplemented by contracted crews, to maintain safe travel on state routes. Unfortunately, the quick-hitting snow and ice were still too much to handle for crews.
First responders responded to multiple accidents from vehicles sliding off the roadway due to black ice. (Image via Twitter/@Henderson_PD)
An Ice Storm Warning was issued for more than half of Kentucky since total ice accumulations of two-tenths to almost half of an inch was forecast along and south of a line extending from Doniphan, Missouri, northeastward to Henderson, Kentucky, then eastward to Owensboro, Kentucky until 6 p.m. CDT Thursday.
“Protecting our Kentucky families is the main mission of my administration. So earlier today, KYEM activated its State Emergency Operations Center at 7 a.m. EST at Level 4 operations,” said Gov. Beshear.
The governor urged all Kentuckians to stay alert and check snow, ice resources and road conditions before traveling.
Conditions turned icy within a few hours at the National Weather Service office in Louisville, Kentucky. Small icicles dripped down from vehicles in the parking lot, warning drivers of the black ice that lurked on roadways.
Salt and snowplows couldn’t keep up with the snow and freezing rain in Ohio, which led to hazardous travel for the Wednesday evening commute. Cincinnati was hit particularly hard on Wednesday afternoon with snow covering much of interstates 71 and 75 around the city.
The Ohio Department of Transportation had nearly 970 crews battling to keep the snow off of the roads across the state, but low visibility due to whiteout conditions made travel nearly impossible.
Coronavirus vaccination clinics started to close on Wednesday as the first signs of deteriorating weather began to show. Patients that had an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination will be contacted by phone to reschedule their appointment as soon as possible.
