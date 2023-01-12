Blast of cold air to leave Florida residents shivering

Colder air will sweep across the southeastern United States by the end of the week, but even though temperatures are not likely to dip close to the extreme levels recorded around Christmas, there is some risk of frost damage in parts of Florida, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Temperatures during the brutally cold Arctic outbreak in late December plummeted into the single digits and teens over the southeast U.S. mainland and into the 20s and 30s over the Florida Peninsula. The outbreak led to reports of pipes bursting across the South.

Since then, temperatures have rebounded significantly and averaged 5-8 degrees Fahrenheit above normal across the Sunshine State. Nighttime temperatures have not dropped below the upper 50s in Miami nor below the mid-40s around Orlando since Dec. 28.

However, a noticeable change is on the way. Some vacationers and snowbirds from the Northern states may think that cold air has followed them south.

A cold front moving from north to south across the state spanning Thursday night through Friday will not be a big rainmaker, but it will be accompanied by a couple of hours of showers and even some thunderstorms, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk said.

"The moisture will dwindle as the front moves into South Florida Friday afternoon with the potential for a couple of downpours down to Miami," Houk explained. "Miami, living up to the dry season, has not had measurable rain so far this year." Measurable rain is 0.01 of an inch or greater.

The bulk of the cold air in the wake of the front will be felt during the first half of the weekend and will result in temperatures about 15-20 degrees below average from Friday night through Saturday night. Typical highs during the middle of January range from the mid-60s in Jacksonville to the mid-70s in Miami.

Temperatures will plummet Friday night and hover at chilly levels on Saturday before dipping a bit more on Saturday night, forecasters say.

"Nighttime temperatures will reach cold levels Friday night and Saturday night, with a frost and/or freeze in some places, mainly to the north of Interstate 4 with some exceptions farther to the south," Houk said.

It is possible an active breeze may prevent a frost in some of the central counties of the peninsula on Friday night, but that breeze will create AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures that are 10-20 degrees lower than the actual temperature at times.

Temperatures will dip well below freezing over much of the panhandle and in the northern counties of the Florida Peninsula on multiple nights this weekend. In some cases in this zone, temperatures may only be a few degrees higher when compared to the Arctic blast in late December.

Farther south, low temperatures around Tampa will bottom out about 10 degrees higher, when compared to the Arctic outbreak in December. Tampa had a high of 46 on Dec. 25 before temperatures dropped below freezing that night to 31 F.

"Miami will get down close to 50 late Friday night and down into the 40s Saturday night after spending all but a few hours of 2023 above 60 both day and night," Houk said.

Despite the chill and likelihood of a frost and freeze in some areas, the cold outbreak should be manageable.

"Many farmers north of I-4 are going to have to take action to protect crops, such as strawberry plants," Houk said. A common way to protect sensitive crops is to spray water on the fields, which then freezes and offers some level of protection.

The cold air will not be a major threat to agriculture in the southern third of the state, where many of the remaining citrus groves are located, as air temperatures near the ground should stay above freezing, Houk said. In central portions of the state, mainly away from the immediate coasts and outside of the major cities, temperatures can dip to frosty levels for several hours on both Friday and Saturday nights.

The anticipated temperatures may lead to some motionless iguanas in the southern and central parts of the state at night this weekend, and some iguanas may even fall from the trees as they have done in prior cold outbreaks. However, once temperatures rebound, the lizards will gain mobility, experts say.

Outbreak of cold air won't last long in Florida

"The chill will gradually melt away with the Florida sunshine starting on Sunday afternoon and more so on Monday and Tuesday," Houk said.

Residents and visitors in the Orlando and Tampa areas can expect highs to trend upward through the 60s on Sunday and Monday with afternoon temperatures in the 70s in store for Tuesday, forecasters say. Highs will be well into the 70s at Miami Beach on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather looks to be dry and comfortable for football with light winds Monday night for the NFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Houk added.

Temperatures during much of next week across Florida are likely to return to levels about 5-8 degrees above average, as was the case earlier in January.

