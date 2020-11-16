Cozy comforters to keep you warm on winter nights
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
With the winter months just about upon us and the evenings becoming chillier, it's time to invest in a duvet specifically designed for cold winter nights. Unless you have an all-season duvet, your standard summer comforter won't efficiently prevent the cold from reaching you and disturbing your sleep.
High thread counts, down filling and even hypoallergenic down alternatives -- we've literally got you covered with these duvet selections.
White Goose Down Comforter 600 Thread Count Oversized Winter Weight by Abripedic
$81.99, was $125.99
The Three Posts' winter duvet is made from recycled and environmentally-friendly stuffing. Soft to the touch and with box double stitch to keep the down and feathers in place. With plenty of fluffiness and softness to the touch, this is a perfect duvet for winter.
Buy it here
The Twillery Co's All Season Down Alternative Comforter
$37.99, was $84.05
The Twillery Co's All Season Down Alternative Comforter has more than 7,500 reviews, with an average rating of 4.7 stars! As the name suggests, this duvet is perfect for all year round. The stitching in the top and bottom of the comforter creates pockets to reduce any cold areas. As the filling is made from hypoallergenic polyester, it's suitable to keep everyone warm this winter.
Buy it here
Brooklinen's Ultra Warm Down Comforter
From: $149
Brooklinen's Down Comforter is most suitable for those who like it extra cozy. This comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling. It features a hypoallergenic down cluster fill and 100% cotton sateen shell, made in Canada and is treated with Ultra-Fresh Antimicrobials.
Buy it here
Casper's Humidity Fighting Duvet
$351, was $390
With a 100% cotton shell, the Marino wool layer and ethically-sourced down fill are spun woven and sewn in India. There are in-built pockets within the duvet to prevent filling from clumping. And it's OEKO-TEX® 100 certified, which is the highest standard, guaranteeing safe material for babies, children, and pets.
Buy it here
White Goose Down Comforter 600 Thread Count Oversized Winter Weight by Abripedic
$259.99, was $499
This luxurious White Goose down winter fill comforter features a Solid White 600 Thread Count shell filled with 48 or 56 ounces of white goose down (depending on the size duvet) at 700 Fill Power Goose Down Cluster. The edging has a 1-inch Gusset self-piping, which prevents the filling from escaping, and instead is evenly separated across the duvet with the baffle box construction.
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Cozy comforters to keep you warm on winter nights
By Staff, AccuWeather
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
With the winter months just about upon us and the evenings becoming chillier, it's time to invest in a duvet specifically designed for cold winter nights. Unless you have an all-season duvet, your standard summer comforter won't efficiently prevent the cold from reaching you and disturbing your sleep.
High thread counts, down filling and even hypoallergenic down alternatives -- we've literally got you covered with these duvet selections.
Three Posts' Winter Comforter Down Duvet
White Goose Down Comforter 600 Thread Count Oversized Winter Weight by Abripedic
$81.99, was $125.99
The Three Posts' winter duvet is made from recycled and environmentally-friendly stuffing. Soft to the touch and with box double stitch to keep the down and feathers in place. With plenty of fluffiness and softness to the touch, this is a perfect duvet for winter.
Buy it here
The Twillery Co's All Season Down Alternative Comforter
The Twillery Co's All Season Down Alternative Comforter
$37.99, was $84.05
The Twillery Co's All Season Down Alternative Comforter has more than 7,500 reviews, with an average rating of 4.7 stars! As the name suggests, this duvet is perfect for all year round. The stitching in the top and bottom of the comforter creates pockets to reduce any cold areas. As the filling is made from hypoallergenic polyester, it's suitable to keep everyone warm this winter.
Buy it here
Brooklinen's Ultra Warm Down Comforter
Brooklinen's Ultra Warm Down Comforter
From: $149
Brooklinen's Down Comforter is most suitable for those who like it extra cozy. This comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling. It features a hypoallergenic down cluster fill and 100% cotton sateen shell, made in Canada and is treated with Ultra-Fresh Antimicrobials.
Buy it here
Casper's Humidity Fighting Duvet
Casper's Humidity Fighting Duvet
$351, was $390
With a 100% cotton shell, the Marino wool layer and ethically-sourced down fill are spun woven and sewn in India. There are in-built pockets within the duvet to prevent filling from clumping. And it's OEKO-TEX® 100 certified, which is the highest standard, guaranteeing safe material for babies, children, and pets.
Buy it here
White Goose Down Comforter 600 Thread Count Oversized Winter Weight by Abripedic
White Goose Down Comforter 600 Thread Count Oversized Winter Weight by Abripedic
$259.99, was $499
This luxurious White Goose down winter fill comforter features a Solid White 600 Thread Count shell filled with 48 or 56 ounces of white goose down (depending on the size duvet) at 700 Fill Power Goose Down Cluster. The edging has a 1-inch Gusset self-piping, which prevents the filling from escaping, and instead is evenly separated across the duvet with the baffle box construction.
Buy it here
More to consider: