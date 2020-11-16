Powerful Hurricane Iota on the verge of Category 5 strength

The storm will deal a catastrophic blow to a region that is already in the midst of a humanitarian crisis triggered by Hurricane Eta just two weeks ago.

Read More Chevron right

Power outages skyrocket as fierce storm blasted swath of US

A rapidly-strengthening storm brought a slew of weather hazards across an expansive swath of the United States over the weekend.

Read More Chevron right

Shooting stars to streak across sky this week amid famous meteor shower

This year's display will fall short of the celestial event's historic outbursts. But, the moon phase and a separate occurrence may add a little boost for those hoping to enjoy a night under the stars.