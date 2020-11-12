Weather News
'I’ve never seen Tampa Bay like this': Eta batters Florida with second landfall in the state
It took until early November before Florida took a hit from a tropical system, and now the Sunshine State has had two landfalls in less than one week.
White Christmas forecast: What can you expect to wake up and see this holiday?
The big holiday is just six weeks away. Will you see snow on Christmas morning? AccuWeather's top long-range forecaster explains what parts of the country have a better chance than usual this year.
45 years later, remembering the Edmund Fitzgerald wreck
The tragedy was immortalized by a famous song, but there's much more to the story than that -- including the captain's 10-word radio message to another ship shortly before vanishing from radar.
Stay warm with these stylish cable-knit sweaters
Traditionally worn by fishermen in the 19th-century, cable-knit sweaters are essential for any women's winter closet. Here are five different takes on the signature style.
Seven ways to keep your bed warm this winter
From flannel sheets to heating blankets, here are seven tips to get your bed ready for when the temperature drops.
AccuWeather School: Watch water bubble right up from the ground
AccuWeather School is taking a field trip to see Little Bubbler, one very unique spring in central Pennsylvania.
News / Recreation
Stay warm with these stylish cable-knit sweaters
By Staff, AccuWeather
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
Traditionally worn by fishermen in the 19th-century because it kept anglers warm in the harshest of conditions, the cable-knit sweater is now essential to anyone's modern winter wardrobe. It can be worn casually and dressed up and is perfect for layering under a coat.
The timeless design means it can be a staple in your repertoire for many more autumn and winter months in the future. We've gathered a smart selection of cable-knit sweaters that are worth your investment this season.
Women's Signature Cotton Fisherman Sweater
Women's Signature Cotton Fisherman Sweater
$79.99, was $99
With authentic cables from the Aran Islands, this sweater is crafted from fine cotton that keeps you feeling snug during the winter months. The fitted style falls in the high hip region, which is worn well with high waisted trousers or jeans.
Buy it here
EILEEN FISHER Cashmere & Wool Sweater
EILEEN FISHER Cashmere & Wool Sweater
$298.89, was $498
This high-end luxurious cable knit sweater is crafted from Italian cashmere and wool. The loose-fitting style falls naturally on the body, providing comfortable wear on cold days.
Buy it here
Cable-knit Pointelle Sweater With Popcorn Flowers
Cable-knit Pointelle Sweater With Popcorn Flowers
$128.00
The J. Crew take on the classic cable-knit sweater is ultra-lightweight and made from an alpaca blend. It features flower and popcorn textures as subtle details, and the traditional zigzags for the classic element. Available in various colors.
Buy it here
St. John's Bay Cable Women's Crew Neck Long Sleeve Pullover Sweater
St. John's Bay Cable Women's Crew Neck Long Sleeve Pullover Sweater
$14.27, was $32
This lightweight classic fit cable-knit pullover is the perfect tool to add contrast to your outfit. Easy to layer without overheating, affordable, and available in many colors. It is made from 88% cotton and 12% nylon.
Buy it here
TOPSHOP Cable Stitch Crop Sweater
TOPSHOP Cable Stitch Crop Sweater
$40.80, was $68
Cables intertwine across the cropped sweater to bring out the traditional, iconic cable-knit design. Crafted from a blend of acrylic, polyester, and elastane, Topshop's Cable Stitch Crop Sweater has loose-fitting sleeves for a natural feel, which can be scrunched up.
Buy it here
More to Consider: