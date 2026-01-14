Avalanches in Washington, Wyoming turn deadly

The deaths in Washington and Wyoming pushed the U.S. avalanche-fatality total to six this winter.

Three snowboarders were caught up in an avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Jan. 10. No serious injuries were reported.

Two deadly avalanches within two days have increased a growing list of winter fatalities in the backcountry across the United States.

In Washington, two backcountry skiers were killed, and another person was injured after a large avalanche on Friday, Jan. 9. The avalanche occurred while a group of four skiers was descending near Longs Pass, about 65 miles east of Seattle, injuring one skier and burying two others.

"Unfortunately, neither of the fully buried skiers survived," the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said. “Our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community of those involved in this avalanche accident."

Two days later, another avalanche was fatal in western Wyoming.

The avalanche that buried and killed a snowmobiler in Wyoming on Jan. 11, 2026. (Bridger Teton Avalanche Center)

A party of two snowmobilers was involved in a deadly avalanche accident on Sunday, Jan. 11, in the LaBarge Creek area, located in southwestern Wyoming.

One rider triggered the avalanche on a steep slope and was buried 2–3 feet deep, according to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center. The other rider returned after noticing the engine noise had stopped then began rescue efforts and started CPR after finding his partner buried beside his snowmobile.

The recent avalanche activity has pushed the number of avalanche-related fatalities in the United States to six this winter, according to Avalanche.org.

Farther north, around Juneau, Alaska, there has been an elevated risk of avalanches after record snowfall was followed by rain and above-freezing temperatures.

Evacuation advisories have been issued for areas at the highest risk of avalanches, and a shelter has been opened for those who need to relocate to a safe area.