Wind turbine blade crashes onto I-70 in Maryland, blocking both sides of highway and injuring 1

Traffic on Interstate 70 in Maryland was brought to a standstill after a massive wind turbine blade detached from a trailer, crossed the median, and crashed onto the highway. One person was injured, police said.

(Photo credit: Maryland Dept. of Transportation)

A massive wind turbine blade came loose from a tractor-trailer and crashed onto Interstate 70 in Washington County, Maryland, early Monday morning, causing major traffic disruptions and at least one injury.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. near Exit 26 at the busy interchange with Interstate 81, according to Maryland State Police. Authorities said the blade detached from the transport vehicle, crossed the center median, and came to rest across the eastbound lanes of I-70.

Photos from the scene and traffic cameras captured the enormous blade, estimated to be more than 100 feet long, completely blocking multiple lanes. Emergency crews shut down portions of the highway in both directions for cleanup and investigation.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials confirmed.

(Photo credit: Maryland Dept. of Transportation)

The crash caused significant delays during the morning commute, and drivers were urged to seek alternate routes. Crews were able to remove the fallen blade from the highway by 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the blade to come loose during transport.