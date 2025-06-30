Florida father and son rescued after jet ski breaks down amid alligators

A day on the water turned into a near-disaster for a Florida father and son when their jet ski failed on an alligator-filled lake. Deputies arrived just in time as the reptiles began to close in.

Sheriff’s deputies rescued a father and son stranded on Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, Florida, after their Jet Ski broke down as alligators circled nearby.

A Florida father and son found themselves in a terrifying situation this week when their jet ski broke down in the middle of an alligator-filled lake.

The pair became stranded Wednesday on Lake Thonotosassa, just northeast of Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Their personal watercraft malfunctioned and left them floating helplessly as alligators began to appear around them.

“We just started seeing them pop up,” the father told deputies in bodycam footage shared by the sheriff’s office. “They’re circling,” another deputy remarked as they approached.

The Marine Enforcement Section responded quickly, arriving by boat to help the pair off the disabled jet ski and onto safer ground. Neither the father nor his son was injured, though both were visibly rattled.

“It should be an easy fix,” the father said, adding, “I’m so embarrassed.”

“Ah, it happens man,” a deputy responded.

(Photo credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Florida’s lakes and waterways are home to a large alligator population, particularly during warmer months when gators are more active. In May a woman was killed by an alligator while boating with her husband on Lake Kissimmee. Officials remind residents and visitors that any breakdown on inland waters—especially in secluded areas—should be treated as a potential emergency.