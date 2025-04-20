Repeated rounds of wet weather expected for the central and southern Plains this week

Multiple storms tracking across the central and southern Plains will result in wet weather for much of this week, although the repeated downpours will bring some relief to drought-stricken areas.

Copied

AccuWeather Long-Range Expert Joe Lundberg looks ahead to next week where the Great Lakes and Northeast regions of the U.S. can expect milder conditions while the South deals with storms and showers.

After a largely dry month across much of the center of the nation, a return to wet weather is expected this week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. While much of the rain will be beneficial for areas in drought, some downpours can lead to slow travel at times.

Dry weather to start the week after a severe storm Sunday

A potent storm has set up over the central and southern Plains this weekend, promoting already repeated rounds for thunderstorms, some severe. The associated cold front will pass over the region on Easter Sunday, sending a line of showers and thunderstorms eastward into the Mississippi Valley through Sunday night. While hail and locally damaging wind gusts will be the main threats, a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Behind this front, largely dry weather will return for Monday, making for a rather pleasant start for most to start the workweek. Gusty winds from the south, along with the dry conditions, could lead to a higher risk of wildfires, mainly from western Kansas and Nebraska to the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma.

The dry weather will be short-lived, however, as an active weather pattern is set to begin across the center of the nation for much of this week.

Storminess to return to the southern Plains

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Beginning Tuesday, numerous rounds of storms are expected to track out of the Rockies and across the nation this week. As a result, showers and thunderstorms will spread across a large part of the country, from Kansas and Missouri to Texas and Louisiana.

While significant severe weather outbreak is not expected, any thunderstorm could be strong enough to bring gusty winds and flooding downpours, particularly across Texas and Oklahoma.

As the first in the rounds of storms ejects out of the Rockies on Tuesday, some thunderstorms will be capable of producing hail and damaging wind gusts, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 80 mph, from far southwestern Kansas through West Texas, including Amarillo, Midland and Lubbock, Texas.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread eastward toward the middle to end of the week.

"Due to copious amounts of Gulf moisture flowing northward into the Lone Star State, repeated rounds of rain could impact cities such as the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex later this week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski explained.

A general 1-2 inches of rain is expected across the region, with higher totals found where numerous thunderstorms occur.

Any downpours can be heavy enough to slow travel, including across interstates 10, 20, and 40, as they can reduce visibility for drivers and lead to ponding of water on roadways.

Farther north and east, across Oklahoma, Missouri, Oklahoma and Louisiana, rivers and streams are already running high due to heavy rain and thunderstorms over the past few weeks, and additional rain through this week can hinder any continued cleanup efforts in the region. More rain falling across this region could also lead to additional flooding concerns.

Some drought relief expected

Farther west, however, this rain will be beneficial across Kansas, Oklahoma and western and central Texas, Pydynowski added.

Much of these areas are under at least a moderate drought, with an exceptional drought, the highest of the categories, across southwestern Texas, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Total precipitation so far this year has been below the historical average for many locations across the Plains entirely, including Wichita, Kansas, and Rapid City, South Dakota.

Since Jan 1., Wichita has only picked up 3.46 inches of rain, just over half the average amount of precipitation of 6.05 inches. In Rapid City, only 1.76 inches of rain has fallen in the same amount of time, while the average is 2.91 inches.

In addition to the drought, this region has experienced numerous wildfires so far this year due to gusty winds and continued dry weather.

Repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms will soak the ground enough to help aid in containing any ongoing fires, including the Picker Flats and Last Chance fires, both located in northeastern Oklahoma.

The storminess does not look to end any time soon across the region, as more storms are expected to track through the Plains, especially farther south.

"The wet and active pattern across parts of Texas may extend into next weekend as well," Pydynowski said.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.