Severe storms to rumble over central US every day this week

Rounds of severe thunderstorms will be a frequent visitor to portions of the central United States this week with the main focus each day over the southern and central Plains.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Laubach tracked a line of storms from Oklahoma to Missouri over the holiday weekend that caused damage to homes and power lines and downed trees.

Daily rounds of dangerous thunderstorms are in the offing this week for the central United States, although no major outbreak of severe weather is forseen, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Weather systems will zip right along from west to east across the U.S. this week. While moisture from the Gulf will be present much of the time, the forward speed of each system may prevent a widespread outbreak from occurring on any given day. However, some places could be hit by storms on multiple days in a row or at least two or three times this week.

Monday storms

The risk of severe thunderstorms into Monday night may be the most extensive of the entire week. Potent storms, some severe, will extend from western New York, western and central Pennsylvania and central and eastern Ohio to portions of eastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

The strongest storms produce damaging hail and wind gusts. Fewer than a handful of tornadoes can occur, with the greatest risk in the upper reaches of the Ohio Valley and parts of the central Appalachians.

Tuesday storms

On Tuesday, the threat of severe weather will jump farther to the west as a disturbance rolls eastward from the Rockies.

Locally severe thunderstorms will extend from north-central Kansas to western Texas and extreme eastern New Mexico from later Tuesday afternoon to Tuesday night.

Large hail--some the size of baseballs--is possible from the biggest thunderstorms. A few of the powerful updrafts in the thunderstorms, which are able to support the weight of such large hailstones, will reach the ground in the form of powerful wind gusts as well.

Property damage can be significant in the strongest storms.

Wednesday storms

The risk of severe thunderstorms will expand northward over the High Plains at midweek.

Locally powerful thunderstorms, some packing large hail, high winds and perhaps even a tornado, will extend from eastern New Mexico and western Texas to central Nebraska.

While the storms will bring downpours that can temporarily relieve drought at the local level, widespread soaking rain is not anticipated in this area.

Thursday storms

Part of the same area affected by severe thunderstorms from Tuesday and Wednesday will be visited by potent thunderstorms on Thursday.

The main threat of severe weather on this day will extend from western Texas to eastern Colorado and western Kansas but also reach farther to the east into the central portions of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Because of the repeating nature of the storms over several days, the risk of flash flooding will increase in areas hit daily or more than once per day, along with the threats from damaging hail and high winds.

Friday storms

Near the end of the week, the risk of severe thunderstorms will continue over portions of the Plains but also extend hundreds of miles farther to the east over portions of the Mississippi and Ohio valleys.

A solid zone of severe weather is not likely, but rather a couple of pockets of potent storms with high winds, hail and perhaps a couple of tornadoes are expected.

Much of the rain that falls over the southern and central Plains will occur in areas that can handle a few inches of rain over several days. Problems from flooding will become more common farther to the east, where rain has been a frequent visitor in recent days and weeks.