‘Looks like nothing happened’: Amish make storm repairs so fast meteorologists couldn't assess damage

This image provided by the National Weather Service shows property damaged by a tornado in an Amish community in Bethel, Mich. (Photo credit: National Weather Service via AP)

In the wake of damaging tornadoes that tore through parts of Michigan and Indiana last week, a story of resilience has quietly unfolded.

After deadly tornadoes tornadoes ripped through rural parts of Michigan and Indiana last week, recovery began almost immediately—especially in Amish communities where rebuilding quietly took shape before the dust had settled.

In Amish communities struck by twisters with winds up to 100 mph, repairs began not hours later, but immediately. Before National Weather Service teams arrived to assess damage, new shingles were already in place, barns reframed and storm debris cleared. By the time meteorologists reached the scene, it was hard to tell a tornado had come through at all.

“They just fix it,” NWS Meteorologist Dustin Norman said, according to The Associated Press. “When we get there, it looks like nothing happened. I completely respect how quickly they get stuff done.”

The severe weather outbreak brought large hail, damaging winds and dozens of tornadoes across the region. While many communities were left picking up the pieces, the Amish turned to the same principles they’ve followed for generations.

Without the use of insurance claims or outside contractors, the Amish approach recovery through tradition, community ties and practical experience. When severe weather strikes, they come together and rebuild—quickly and efficiently. For them, resilience isn’t a reaction; it’s a way of life.

While the swift recovery highlights the Amish community’s strength and self-reliance, it can complicate efforts to accurately measure the full impact of a tornado. “The rating of tornadoes based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale hinges on NWS employees verifying tree and structure damage,” explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Jesse Ferrell. “If there’s no damage verified, a rating can’t be assigned for that spot in the tornado track.”