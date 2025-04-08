Flood hack: Restaurant owners use fresh water to block muddy floodwaters

Sometimes staying afloat means diving in first. To protect their Kentucky restaurant from flood damage, two owners flooded it with clean water—on purpose—in a creative move to block muddy riverwater from getting inside.

Restaurant owners in Kentucky let floodwaters into their buildings in order to protect the restaurants from river water.

When heavy rain swelled the Ohio River and floodwaters threatened to invade their Kentucky restaurant, Andrew Masterson and his team at Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grille made a bold, head-turning move—they flooded it first.

Yes, on purpose.

Instead of waiting for muddy riverwater to seep into their dining rooms, they filled the building with clean, fresh water—6 feet of it—using sinks, faucets, and a well pump. The goal? To equalize the water pressure and keep the dirty, silty floodwater from barging in.

“We figured if water’s coming in no matter what, it might as well be the kind we control,” Masterson explained in a social media video that quickly gained attention.

Before filling up, they disconnected kitchen equipment and shut down electrical panels to prevent damage. It’s not an ideal situation—business is at a standstill—but the strategy could save them thousands in cleanup costs and long-term repairs.

(Photo credit: Captain’s Quarters Riverside Grille)

"The water is fast rising, this is fast as I've ever seen it come up," Masterson said.

As long as the Ohio River doesn’t rise past 6 feet, the restaurant should stay sealed tight. With walls made of cinderblock and floors of tile, the building is built to withstand the unexpected.