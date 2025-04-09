‘Inches from death’: Massive tree crashes onto car, driver escapes in stunning close call

Surveillance footage shows the towering tree suddenly giving way, striking the vehicle with tremendous force.

(Image credit: Jon DeBow via Storyful)

A woman in Chester County, Pennsylvania, is fortunate to be alive after a massive tree crashed onto her car in a harrowing moment caught on camera. The near-tragic incident happened Monday morning in Kennett Square, just outside a local gas station.

Surveillance footage shows the towering tree suddenly giving way and striking the vehicle with tremendous force. Miraculously, the driver managed to escape unharmed, opening her door and stumbling out of the crumpled car. Dazed and clutching her head, she ran toward another driver who had just narrowly avoided the falling tree.

John De Bow, a witness who was working on the roof of the nearby Karco gas station, saw the entire event unfold. “I heard cracking, and then I looked over and saw it starting to fall,” he told ABC 6 News. “She almost died—it missed her by inches.”

The impact was so powerful that the tree's trunk shattered as it hit the pavement, scattering debris across the parking lot.

Certified arborist Connor McGivney, of Jake's Tree Service in Glen Mills, examined the fallen tree and confirmed to ABC6 it had been dead for years. He stressed the importance of regular tree assessments, especially as storm season approaches.

“This is a clear reminder of how critical it is for property owners to monitor the health of trees on their land,” McGivney said. While the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is responsible for the roadway, he emphasized that landowners are accountable for trees rooted on private property.

De Bow said he had long been concerned about the condition of that tree—and others nearby. “If you look at these other trees up here, they're all dead, ready to fall down,” he said. “This won’t be the last one.”