Moon, 3 planets to converge in the Friday morning sky

A one-night event will treat early risers on Friday as the crescent moon shines in the middle of a planetary formation featuring Venus, Saturn and Mercury.

The crescent moon will be the centerpiece of April's final astronomical event as it bunches up with Venus, Saturn and Mercury in the eastern sky on Friday morning.

All four objects will be visible to the naked eye, although Mercury might be tricky to spot due to its dim glow and low position in the sky. The only catch is that onlookers will need to wake up before daybreak on Friday to witness this celestial gathering.

Some people on social media are touting the event as a celestial "smiley face" with the moon serving as the smiling mouth and Venus and Saturn as the two eyes. But for stargazers in North America, it may not resemble what the viral nickname promises.

The three will be spread apart in the sky and positioned at an angle, differing from the typical appearance of a smiling face.

Unlike some planetary gatherings which can be seen several nights in a row, the moon's meeting with Venus, Saturn and Mercury is a one-night event.

The next time the moon will shine near Venus and Saturn is on May 23, another astronomical event that favors night owls and early risers.