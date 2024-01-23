Record 932 manatees gather at Florida state park

Blue Spring State Park is the "Home of the manatee count" located in Orange City, FL. (Photo: Blue Spring State Park)

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Florida's Blue Spring State Park said cold weather brought a record number of manatees there to stay warm.

The park said in a Facebook post that 932 manatees were counted in the park's comparatively warm waters Sunday, breaking the previous record of 736 set on New Year's Day.

Officials said the manatees are drawn to the park when other waters become cold, as the springs are at a constant temperature of 72 degrees.

Wildlife officials said manatees can face health problems if they remain for too long in water colder than 68 degrees, and cold stress can lead to death for the mammals.