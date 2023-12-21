Small donkey rescued from muddy drainage ditch

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service came to the rescue of a small donkey named Snowie who became stranded in a muddy drainage ditch.

NIFRS North said in a Facebook post that a crew from Antrim responded to "an incident involving a donkey stuck in a drain."

The team used straps and a small digger to hoist the donkey to safety.

"Using manual handling techniques and improvisation, the crew successfully rescued the donkey. Well done to all," the post said.

The rescued donkey was then treated to some Ginger Nuts cookies by her rescuers.

Owner Tanya Bates praised the rescuers for saving her donkey, named Snowie.

"She's since been warmed up, dried off and treated for her injuries -- she fared well overnight and is much happier today," Bates wrote in a comment under the post.