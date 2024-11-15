New Jersey issues drought warning as reservoirs dwindle, fires spark

A drought warning has been issued in New Jersey, where reservoirs are dwindling and wildfires are up.

Copied

AccuWeather’s Ali Reid reports from Howell, New Jersey, where severe drought conditions have caused water reservoir levels in the area to drop. A drought warning has now been issued across the state.

Recent lack of rainfall in the Northeast has led to a severe drought in the I-95 corridor from Virginia to Massachusetts. Some of the worst conditions have been in New York and New Jersey, where Governor Phil Murphy declared a drought warning on Thursday.

The drought has also led to a 1,300 percent increase in wildfires in the state, with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service responding to 537 fires since October. Smoke from wildfires even enshrouded New York City last weekend.

AccuWeather's Ali Reid reported from the Manasquan Reservoir in Howell, New Jersey, which sits at 52 percent compacity.

"It's hard to imagine that where I'm standing right now used to be filled with water behind me, she said. "It goes to show you just how dire the drought situation has become here across the state of New Jersey."

Some reservoirs in New York are even worse off, with the Schoharie at 25.9 percent of capacity, Neversink at 35.7% and Cannonsville at 45.2 percent.

The drought warning doesn't impose residential restrictions but asks residents to take 5-minute showers, wash dishes or laundry only with full loads, turn off the water while brushing their teeth and install low-flow devices.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service's drought index, which measures the dryness of the forest floor, has reached a record 748 on their scale, nearing the 800-point maximum.

"These numbers have never been seen by the Forest Fire Service in our 118-year history," Greg McLaughlin, Administrator for the New Jersey Dept. of Forest & Natural Lands, told AccuWeather.

The Ashokan Reservoir is in Ulster County, New York, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The system of upstate reservoirs that serves water to New York City is at 63 percent capacity due to the drought, down from the normal 79 percent capacity. Water inflows into the reservoir system from rain and melting snow are near record lows. The Ashokan Reservoir provides about half of the daily water supply to New York City. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

"And to give you some context on this, 800 indicates that approximately 8 inches down into the ground, the soil is dry."

Occasional rain fell this week, but it has been light. What about next week?

“A storm and a cold front will likely bring rain or showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm to the Eastern states," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski says. He cautioned, "This setup alone may not bring enough rain to really matter much in terms of drought relief, with gusty winds quickly evaporating that moisture thereafter.”