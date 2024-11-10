Wildfires caused smoky skies, air quality issues in New York City

Dangerous wildfires continued to cause bad air quality across the Tri-State region amid a historic drought.

Wildfires continued to burn in several states in the Northeast on Nov. 10 and 11. The fires are occurring following a prolonged period of dry conditions in the region, dating back to late September.

New York City has been shrouded in hazy skies and a strong smoke smell as dangerous wildfires continue to cause bad air quality across the Tri-State region amid a historic drought this past weekend.

On Saturday, an acrid, smoky odor spread throughout the city, lasting well into the evening after fires broke out on Friday in Brooklyn, the Bronx and nearby New Jersey, areas that are not typically prone to wildfires but are experiencing a significant drought.

We are able to see a wildfire along the NJ/NY border from space courtesy of @NOAASatellites. Some of this smoke/haze may be visible further south into NYC. Smaller fires are also faintly visible, one in central Passaic County, one in SE Orange County, one in SW Putnam County. pic.twitter.com/IMV9VtXUos — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) November 9, 2024

Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed that multiple wildfires are burning across New York state, particularly in the Hudson Valley, Long Island, and the Catskills region. She announced a multiagency response to combat fires engulfing hundreds of acres in Ulster, Sullivan and Orange counties.

A forest ranger died battling a brush fire along the New York-New Jersey border Saturday night. Firefighters responded to a forest fire near the Greenwood Lake Turnpike along state lines in Orange County when a tree fell on the ranger, killing him, Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

“Orange County Emergency Services wishes to extend our condolences as we mourn the passing of a dedicated service member we lost today during the Greenwood Lake brush fire response,” the agency said on Facebook.

On Friday evening, firefighters in New York City responded to a call about a fire in Prospect Park. Over 100 emergency responders worked for three hours to extinguish the blaze. One firefighter sustained a minor injury, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

At the same time, a brush fire erupted in Highbridge Park in the Bronx, requiring 25 firefighters roughly two and a half hours to control. Diana Finch, a resident of the Bronx Park East neighborhood, noticed the smoky scent seeping through her bedroom windows early Saturday morning. “It smelled like a wood fire,” she told The NY Times.

An air quality alert was issued for New York City, the Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey through 12:15 a.m. Monday as smoke continued to consume the skies.

Red flag warnings were in effect from the Garden State to the Big Apple and southern Connecticut until 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The smoky smell woke Desi Yvette, 36, in her Williamsburg, Brooklyn, home around 2 a.m. Saturday. “I thought maybe there was a fire nearby, but I didn’t hear any sirens. So I was like, I don’t think it’s an emergency or we would have been alerted. But it does smell bad,” Yvette told The NY Times as she walked her dog on Saturday.

The air quality in New York City is unhealthy, as the smell of smoke is widespread and unhealthy for people with respiratory problems and the elderly. The city government should talk about the issue..#brooklyn #Prospectpark #BrushFire #FirstResponders #Firefighters #Emergency pic.twitter.com/EFlBjxqQ8K — Yasser alkhader (@AlkhaderYasser) November 9, 2024

AccuWeather broadcaster Anna Azallion reported that the air quality in New York City was poor on Sunday morning, with a rating of 60, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. “People with asthma, other breathing issues, and lung problems should avoid being outside as the smoke will be an issue throughout Sunday,” she advised. She added that while the wind is expected to shift north on Sunday, which may improve air quality concerns in New York City, the fire danger remains high.

Some rain came Sunday night into Monday morning, but the fire risk is expected to persist on Tuesday as humidity lowers and the breeze picks up. The combination of dry brush, fallen leaves, warm days and windy episodes have created ideal brush fire weather conditions this weekend and will likely do so midweek again.

The last thorough soaking in most of the Northeast was in late September. The dry conditions have not only increased the risk of wildfires but have also caused streams and reservoirs to drop to low levels. Many bogs and ponds in New Jersey have dried up.

While AccuWeather meteorologists say rain is coming to the Northeast in the near future, it may not have a huge impact on the drought conditions that continue to build in the region.

Amid this particularly dry fall, New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a drought watch last week and urged residents in 15 counties to conserve water. The ongoing drought has contributed to the uptick in brush fires, and city officials are pushing for increased vigilance and water conservation as the drought is expected to continue for the next two months.

A drought watch was issued by the DEC for the following counties: Bronx, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Kings, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Schoharie, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester.

Zach Iscol, Commissioner of New York City Emergency Management, stressed the reality of climate change and its various manifestations, including an increased frequency of wildfires, News 12 The Bronx reported.

“Every New Yorker needs to understand that we now live in a time of extreme weather. Climate change is real. It’s here. Generally, when you think about climate change, you think of floods, you think about rising sea levels. But the fact is, it manifests itself in a lot of different ways.”

Amid the air quality concerns, The New York City DEC has recommended that sensitive groups reduce strenuous outdoor activities, take extra breaks when outdoors, and monitor for symptoms related to poor air quality, such as coughing or shortness of breath. Those with asthma or chronic lung conditions are advised to keep quick-relief medication on hand or stay inside.

A toll-free air quality hotline has been established so New York residents can stay informed about the air quality situation. The number is 1-800-535-1345.

Click here for the AccuWeather Air Quality Index in your area by searching your city and zip code.

