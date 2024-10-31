Top 5 driest stretches: Putting NYC's drought in perspective

The Big Apple experienced a historic stretch of bone-dry weather. But how does this New York City dry spell stack up in history?

Aerial view of Belvedere Castle and Turtle Pond in nuzzled in the fall foilage in Central Park. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

The Big Apple is going through a historic stretch of bone-dry weather. The rain gauge at Belvedere Castle in Central Park records 4.38 inches on average in October. This fall, however, the city has experienced conditions that are more typical of the desert Southwest than the Northeast, which is known for consistent rain all year round. Until Tuesday, Oct. 30, when the city finally measured a scant 0.01 of an inch of rain, it hadn't rained in New York City in 29 days with Sept. 30 being the last time it experienced any measurable rainfall.

While there have been showers over the interior Northeast and spotty rain in some coastal areas over the past few weeks, the area from near Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia and New York City has been incredibly dry, AccuWeather meteorologists noted. And this pattern could continue into November before drenching downpours arrive.

6th Avenue going through Midtown Manhattan. (Photo credit: Alexander Spatari/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, fires continue to mount in places such as Connecticut. Although there was cooler weather over the weekend, New York City will again deal with a warm Halloween with high temperatures well into the 70s, more akin to early September.

So, how does the recent dry streak in New York City stack up to other historic stretches of dryness in the city? Here are five longest dry spells not including this one in New York City's history:

26 days in the spring of 2001

Just as the New York Knicks were making a first-round exit from the NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors, a dry spell hit the city, lasting 26 days. From April 22 to May 17, 2001, New York City did not record any measurable rainfall. May 18 brought the first bit of rainfall in weeks, with a meager 0.07 of an inch falling. But by May 21, rain returned to the city in earnest, per NOAA data.

27 days in late summer of 1884

September 1884 did not record its first measurable rainfall until Sept. 28. The nearby City of Brotherly Love also dealt with major dryness during that period. In Philadelphia, September 1884 brought a paltry 0.2 of an inch of rain the entire month.

27 days in early fall 1910

Are you beginning to notice a fall trend with many of these Gotham dry spells? Another stretch of nearly four weeks without rain happened from Sept. 10 through Oct. 6 in New York City. It was particularly dry in the city throughout 1910, New York's driest year until 1964, in fact, when water reservoirs dropped to a low of 26 percent capacity.

28 days in early fall of 1941

Lack of measurable rainfall plagued New York City for 28 days through Oct. 2, 1941, before it rained on Oct. 3 and again on Oct. 4, according to NOAA.

36 days in the fall of 1924

Almost exactly a century ago, Central Park went without rain from Oct. 10 through Nov. 13, 1924 -- a total of 36 days.

One factor causing these prolonged dry spells is persistent high pressure building over the Northeast. These highs have deflected rain to the north and south, preventing precipitation from ever reaching New York City.