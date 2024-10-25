Wildfire threat remains high in Northeast with temperatures set to soar next week

Bouts of blustery weather, combined with record dryness, will keep the risk of wildfires elevated through the end of the month. Building warmth may compound concerns next week.

Long periods of dry weather have caused drought conditions to increase in the central and northeastern regions of the United States, which raises the concern for wildfires heading into November.

"The fire threat will pick up once again across parts of the mid-Atlantic and New England on Saturday with gusty winds, sunshine and low relative humidity expected," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. "These conditions led to the Hawthorne Fire breaking out in Connecticut earlier this week."

Breezy conditions will spread across the Northeast as a cold front moves through the region at the start of the weekend. This front will lack moisture, leading to little or no rainfall in areas that are experiencing record dryness in some cases.

Neither Philadelphia nor New York City has received measurable rain (0.01 of an inch or more) this month, putting both cities on pace for their driest month ever recorded. In Philadelphia, the driest months ever were October 1963 and 1924, with 0.09 of an inch. In New York City, the driest month was June 1949, with 0.02 of an inch. AccuWeather's forecast shows neither city will receive rain through the final days of October.

A burst of cooler air will accompany the gusty winds, and some wet snowflakes may fly in the terrain of northern New England this weekend. Winds will lessen in the mid-Atlantic by Sunday but remain gusty in New England, keeping the fire danger at higher-than-normal levels given the parched ground.

Sunday will feature the coolest weather of the weekend, with highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s from north to south. The lingering breeze, more clouds and a few rain and snow showers will add to the chill in parts of New England.

Warmth to ramp up next week with episodes of gusty winds

Warm weather will return with a vengeance in the days leading up to Halloween. Record-challenging temperatures will first build across the middle of the nation early next week before expanding toward the East Coast by midweek.

On Wednesday, high temperatures in Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., New York City, and Boston will be 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit higher than Monday, climbing into the 70s. Thursday may wind up being the warmest day of the week and could end up being the warmest Halloween on record for some.

"I would expect many record highs to fall, especially with how dry the ground is," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

The preexisting dry soil allows most of the sun's energy to heat the ground and the air nearest the ground, rather than evaporate moisture. This allows the temperature to soar higher than if the ground was wet. According to the United States Drought Monitor, no state in the lower 48 is currently untouched by abnormally dry or drought conditions.

Wildfire concerns will be amplified once again as conditions become breezier and the air temperature climbs higher toward the middle of next week. Dry brush, dead leaves and broken tree limbs can be a source of fuel for any spark.

"This time of year, many people are doing yardwork and burning leaves and other smaller twigs or perhaps having evening bonfires with family and friends. Extra precautions will need to be taken when participating in these kinds of activities due to the high fire danger and how quickly fires could spread. It may be best to put off burning leaves and other yard waste until a change in the pattern brings wetter conditions with less wind," Pydynowski said.

Experts advise those planning a late-season cookout to keep a hose or fire extinguisher nearby or consider grilling at a different time.

