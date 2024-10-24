Flushed candy wrappers block sewer, officials stress the 'three Ps'

Officials with England's Southern Water are reminding residents to only flush "pee, poo and paper" after a sewer blockage was identified as "stacks" of discarded candy wrappers. (Photo credit: Southern Water)

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- England's Southern Water is reminding residents to only flush the "three Ps" down the toilet after a sewer blockage was identified as a stash of candy wrappers.

The water collection, treatment and supply company said in a news release that a wastewater crew was dispatched to Shoreham to clear a blocked sewer.

The workers arrived to find the sewer was blocked by "stacks" of discarded candy wrappers.

Alex Saunders, head of Wastewater Networks for Southern Water, said the team "located the blockage and cleared the sweet wrappers before there was any internal flooding."

"When we're warning people to only put three Ps down the loo -- poo, pee and paper -- instead of 'unflushables' like wet wipes and sanitary products, we include sweet wrappers in that list," he said.