13 weather phobias that frighten millions every year

Nearly one in 10 people have a fear of weather, including phobias of some of nature's most common elements.

Halloween is synonymous with haunted houses and scary scenes of horror movies, but some of the most common fears can happen any time of the year, not just in October.

Weather-related fears are among the most common phobias, affecting up to 12% of people, according to a study published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society. "Storm phobia alone [occurs] in 2%–3% of the general population," the study stated.

Russ Lewis covers his eyes from a gust of wind and a blast of sand as Hurricane Florence approaches Myrtle Beach, S.C., Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

It is no surprise that thunderstorms and tornadoes are among the most frightening weather events. However, several phenomena that some people enjoy can trigger anxiety or a sense of dread in others.

From fog to flooding, here are 13 of the most common weather phobias:

•Anablephobia: Fear of looking at the sky

•Nephobphobia: Fear of rain or clouds

•Astraphobia: Fear of thunder and lightning

•Chionophobia: Fear of snow

•Lilapsophobia: Fear of tornadoes or hurricanes

•Heliophobia: Fear of the sun

•Iridophobia: Feat of rainbows

•Ancraophobia: Fear of wind

•Homichlophobia: Fear of fog

•Thermophobia: Fear of heat

•Cryophobia: Fear of cold weather

•Antlophobia: Fear of flooding

•Kalimeraphobia: Fear of climate change

Experts say exposure therapy may help some people gradually become more comfortable around whatever causes fear. For example, under the direction of your healthcare provider, you might listen to recordings of thunder or look at pictures of thunderstorms. Eventually, practice could help you stay calm during a real-life storm.