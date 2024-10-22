Record dry conditions spark wildfire fears across Northeast and mid-Atlantic

Lack of rain and warm temperatures spark growing wildfire fears across drought-stricken Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

The northeastern United States is facing serious wildfire concerns fueled by an extended stretch of dry conditions paired with unusually warm weather.

From the Appalachians to the Interstate 95 corridor, high temperatures soared into the 70s and 80s with more than two dozen daily record high temperatures set in the Midwest and Northeast this week.

While there have been some showers over the interior Northeast and spotty rain along some coastal areas in the past few weeks, the corridor from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia and New York City has remained incredibly dry.

Even where it has rained, it has done little to quench the parched landscape that has become widespread across the region since the end of the summer.

Geoff Cornish, an AccuWeather on-air broadcaster and volunteer firefighter, emphasized that the region's drought conditions are a growing concern. "The first three weeks of October have been among the driest on record for the highly populated New York to Philadelphia area, and we are concerned about wildfire danger in this area this fall."

The driest Octobers in Philadelphia history were 1924 and 1963, when only 0.09 of an inch of rain was recorded, while New York City's Central Park logged just 0.14 of an inch in 1963.

In addition to New York City and Philadelphia, it has been weeks since measurable rain has fallen in Islip, New York; Allentown, Pennsylvania; and Trenton and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Since Aug. 20, Islip, located on central Long Island, has received only 0.40 of an inch of rain, compared to a historical average of 7 inches.

"It is becoming increasingly likely that some locations in this area may go through their first-ever October without any measurable rain," Cornish added.

While the extended dry weather is great for outdoor activities, it’s also leading to a rapidly expanding drought in the mid-Atlantic region, tempered only by low water demands this time of year and the end of the growing season.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than a dozen states, spanning from the Ohio Valley and northern mid-Atlantic to the South, are currently experiencing some degree of drought. In certain regions the drought conditions are so extreme that states have declared emergencies and issued various alerts.

The most intense drought covers the area from eastern West Virginia, northwestern Virginia and parts of Western Maryland into south-central Pennsylvania.

The ongoing dry conditions are, in some cases, causing leaves to fall earlier than usual, affecting leaf peeping in several places and increasing the risk of wildfires, especially during windy conditions. In the fall, many people burn dry leaves, small twigs, and other natural yard debris, but with more dead fuels, such as the dead leaves and already dry grass, flames are more likely to escape and spread quickly. Cornish advised residents to stay informed and take necessary precautions to mitigate wildfire risks.

"People should be especially careful about avoiding open burning, especially on windy days, and those who live in forested or wooded areas should be sure to keep 'defensible space' around their home—clear the perimeter of their home, out several feet, of any leaves or debris or dormant vegetation. Keeping a combustible-free space around your home will give firefighters a better chance at defending your home against any wildfires, should one break out nearby."

AccuWeather's lead long-range forecaster, Paul Pastelok, added that timing is key if you must burn anything in your yard during the dry conditions. The air contains more moisture at night and early morning than during the day. Winds also tend to be calmer at night.

"This time of year, the sun, of course, is coming up later, and there is still some vegetation, grass, etc., that holds moisture. So when the temperature falls and meets the dew point, we can get heavy dew," Pastelok explained. "Best times [to burn] are one to three hours right after sunrise and just before and after sunset."

Many areas have regulations or bans on open burning, so always check local laws before lighting a fire or consider composting leaves, mulching, or taking them to a recycling center.