Other Things To Consider:
8 of the best telescopes for beginner astronomers
Published Aug. 10, 2020 2:05 PM
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
Have you ever wanted to take up astronomy but didn't know where to start? Gazing up at the night sky, especially during the summertime, can be a great way to appreciate the universe that surrounds us. Here are eight easy-to-use telescopes that will do the job, but won't break your bank:
1. Love traveling to go star-gazing?
Astronomer with a telescope watching at the stars and moon with blurred city lights in the background.
If you love traveling and want to take your telescope with you wherever you go, the Celestron - 70mm Travel Scope - Portable Refractor Telescope is a nice option. Not only is it compact in size, making it great for storing, it's also lightweight and has two eyepieces that allow for a clearer view of the heavens above.
Buy it here.
2. Do you have a big family with kids?
Photo credit: Amazon.com
Taking up astronomy with a big family can be daunting. However, with the ESAKO Telescope for Kids & Beginners, everyone in your family will enjoy the new hobby, as it is easy to assemble. Also, everyone in your family will be able to enjoy the view, as you can connect your phone to the telescope and watch everything from there.
Buy it here.
3. Want to get into astronomy for educational purposes?
Photo credit: telescope.com
For those who are looking to take up astronomy for educational purposes, the Orion Observer 80ST 80mm Equatorial Refractor Telescope is a great option to consider. This instrument comes with a guide to the moon, and its 80-mm refractor allows you to get a better view of the night sky -- so you can study outer space more clearly.
Buy it here.
4. Do you live in a city but want to stargaze?
Photo credit: telescope.com
Stargazing in the city can be a challenge. Between the high levels of air pollution and the blinding city lights, it might be hard to see the stars, even with a telescope. With the help of the Orion StarMax 90mm TableTop Maksutov-Cassegrain Telescope, you will be able to see the stars and the planets, even in the cloudiest of skies, due to its magnifying glass, that can make far-away objects look 125 times closer.
Buy it here.
5. Planning your next adventure?
On a beautiful starry night, a man with a camera is looking at the Milky Way galaxy.
Want to hike to the tallest mountain in your town to see the stars? The Galileo - 50mm Refractor Telescope will be a great companion, due to its compact size and an advanced level of focus.
Buy it here.
6. Are you tech savvy?
Photo credit: Walmart.com
Tech-savvy people might have it easier when it comes to learning how to work a telescope, even if they're astronomy beginners. Looking for a telescope that is beginner-friendly but equipped with some advanced technology? Try the Cassini 800mm x 60mm Day/Nite Refractor telescope with Smartphone Adapter. It comes with a smartphone adapter and the price is on the affordable side.
Buy it here.
7. Looking for a simple but effective option?
Photo credit: bedbathandbeyond.com
The National Geographic Telescope is a solid choice for those who are looking to get a simple, affordable telescope that does the job. Even though it doesn't have a lot of bells and whistles, it covers the basics, and you will still be able to catch a great view of Jupiter’s Galilean moons and Saturn’s rings for only $49.99.
Buy it here.
8. Willing to invest in something pricier?
Photo credit: bestbuy.com
If you're willing to spend a little more on a telescope, the Celestron - StarSense Explorer 130mm Newtonian Reflector Telescope is one to consider. It has a great diameter -- 130 mm -- which allows for a wider, more complete view of the night sky, and its magnifying power of 307X is one that's hard to beat at this price point. Additionally, it includes an option for slow-motion control, so you won't miss any rapid, flying objects, such as shooting stars and meteor showers.
Buy it here.
