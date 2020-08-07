Current pause in Atlantic tropical activity won't last long, expert warns

Despite the current lull in tropical activity in the Atlantic following Isaias' demise, the 2020 hurricane season is far from over and could set more records.

Read More Chevron right

AccuWeather's fall forecast: Where will autumn weather arrive 1st in US?

It's been a noticeably hot summer across the U.S. but when summer officially ends on Sept. 22, will it actually feel like summer has ended? AccuWeather meteorologists answer that and more in the 2020 U.S. fall forecast.

Read More Chevron right

Texas man captures his terrifying close encounter with Mother Nature

Standing on the porch during a Tuesday storm, the Houston-area resident was filming a giant tree in his front yard when a lightning bolt sent him scurrying inside.