Storms to bring wet holiday weekend to the Pacific Northwest
By
Andrew Johnson-Levine, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published May 28, 2022 8:12 AM EDT
|
Updated May 28, 2022 9:01 AM EDT
Researchers at the University of Oklahoma say urban development and bigger storms linked to climate change are raising the risk of dangerous flash flooding.
The Pacific Northwest has been in a damp, soggy pattern in recent days, with most areas at above-normal rainfall for the month of May. AccuWeather meteorologists say that this trend will continue over the coming days, making for a dreary and wet Memorial Day weekend.
This weekend's weather comes after an abnormally wet month in the Northwest, with many cities receiving well above-normal rainfall. Seattle has received 3.46 inches of rain so far in May, which is almost twice the normal amount of 1.88 inches. Portland, Oregon, has received 3.15 inches, which is 125 percent of normal for the month, and Boise, Idaho, has received 113 percent of normal May rainfall.
Forecasters say the rain will start right away in many areas on Saturday as a disturbance moves eastward toward the Rockies. A broad swath of rain showers and embedded thunderstorms will spread over much of the northern Intermountain West, with rain reaching as far as eastern Montana by the afternoon hours. In cities such as Spokane, Washington, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Billings, Montana, an umbrella may come in handy as rain zips through the region.
In eastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho, a few thunderstorms may be on the stronger side. While severe thunderstorms are not especially likely, some storms may produce gusty winds or even small hail in spots.
Meanwhile, a larger and wetter storm will slowly push onshore in the Pacific Northwest. Cities such as Seattle and Portland will have rain arrive by late afternoon, while heavier, soaking rain will arrive during the morning hours along the coast.
As temperatures fall overnight, some high-elevation snow may even be in the cards, mainly in the Cascades in Oregon and southern Washington. Some mountain passes may have a burst of slushy, wet snow overnight, with up to 4 inches of accumulation possible above 4,500 feet.
"While the population centers will remain far above freezing throughout the storm, travel through the Cascades may become dangerous as heavy snow falls overnight," AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary explained.
As the storm system tracks away from the coast and into the Rockies on Sunday and Monday, the swath of rain will follow. Much like on Saturday there may be some breaks in the rainfall throughout the day, but a broader area may be impacted. Beginning in portions of Idaho and Utah Sunday morning, showers will spread eastward throughout the day, eventually reaching the High Plains of Wyoming and Montana by Sunday evening, before continuing throughout the day on Monday.
Across the high terrain of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, more late-season snow is expected. While most passes should remain below snow levels, locations above 8,000 feet may be impacted by accumulating snow. Many of these roads are closed during the coldest winter months, but have since opened, making travelers vulnerable to rapidly changing conditions.
Meanwhile, additional showers may continue west of the Cascades on Sunday, with Seattle and Portland adding to already impressive May rainfall totals. While any rain will remain light, it may be enough to interfere with any outdoor activities. By Memorial Day itself, while a stray shower can't be ruled out, conditions should be relatively dry.
While much of the Northwest has had a wet month, forecasters noted that drought is still ongoing across much of the region. Nearly half of Oregon is under an extreme or exceptional drought, with the entire state of Utah and 60 percent of Montana under at least moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
"It will take much more than a single wet month to bust the ongoing drought, but rounds of rainfall over the weekend will be beneficial nonetheless," Sadvary said.
While light rain may linger in portions of Montana and Wyoming on Tuesday, a general clearing trend is expected toward midweek next week as the storm moves eastward, allowing severe storms to fire across portions of the Plains.
