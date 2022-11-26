Waves of wet weather on tap for Northeast in final days of November

Active weather is forecast for the northeastern U.S. for the final days of November, and AccuWeather forecasters say rain, and even some snowflakes, could be in the offing before the calendar changes to December.

The same storm that brought snow to portions of western Texas and New Mexico on Friday will shift through the eastern U.S. for the holiday weekend. After dousing the lower Mississippi River Valley with thunderstorms on Saturday, the Eastern Seaboard will be drenched Saturday night and Sunday.

Periods of rain will start to move into the Ohio Valley before sunrise Sunday morning, before overspreading the remainder of the Northeast through the day.

"Rain is likely to reach southern New England by the afternoon and continue through Sunday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.

Widespread rainfall amounts of around 0.50 of an inch are expected from North Carolina to Maine before precipitation ends early Monday. Some locally higher rainfall amounts near 1 inch are possible.

Some portions of the region still remain abnormally dry, despite the recent waves of wet weather. Parts of Michigan, Ohio, and the lower Hudson Valley of New York are in a moderate drought. For these areas, any wet weather will be a good thing in the long-run.

The key for travelers will be timing of the heaviest rain, as the quick-moving storm will allow for most of the precipitation to fall in about a six-hour period. During this time, downpours could lead to reduced visibility and ponding on roadways, bringing slowed travel for motorists.

Behind the heaviest rain, on-and-off showers are expected across the Midwest on Sunday. The cold air rushing into the Northern Plains behind the wet weather could allow for snow to mix in for portions of Iowa and Wisconsin.

Following the brunt of the storm Sunday and Sunday night, drier conditions are expected for Monday; however, any delayed travelers should not expect a totally dry day.

Across much of the region, temperatures on Monday will be noticeably lower. High temperatures in cities like Pittsburgh and Cleveland will be 10 degrees lower Monday afternoon compared to Sunday's high temperatures.

The rush of colder air over the Great Lakes will produce some rain and snow showers across New York and northern New England. Locations downwind of Lake Erie in Pennsylvania and western New York could also see a couple snowflakes.

Tuesday is likely to be a rather tranquil day across the Great Lakes and Northeast with widespread afternoon temperatures in the 40s from Detroit to Boston. However, this one day of calm conditions will proceed another round of stormy weather.

"Yet another storm is forecast to sweep the East Coast during midweek, bringing another round of wet weather," said Sojda.

While the exact timing of the storm's arrival is still somewhat uncertain, AccuWeather meteorologists are currently forecasting the wettest day to be on Wednesday and Wednesday evening.

A few rumbles of thunder may accompany rain from the Ohio Valley to the Gulf Coast, while drenching rain is expected along the East Coast into Wednesday night. Depending on the exact timing of the storm, the heaviest rain could come Wednesday afternoon and evening, impacting the commute for cities like New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

"The cold air behind this next storm will likely be more potent, allowing for rain to change to snow across portions of the Great Lakes," explained Sojda. This will be exacerbated by gusty winds across the Great Lakes region on Wednesday. Gusts could be as high as 40-50 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 60 mph.

While there may not be enough moisture left behind the storm for widespread snow accumulations, flakes could fly downwind of the Great Lakes from northeastern Ohio to northern New York late Wednesday or Wednesday evening.

A brief stretch of dry weather could be in the offing for the remainder of the week with dry, cool conditions forecast behind the rain midweek.

