Storm Ciaran to spread strong winds, heavy rain in western Europe

The strongest windstorm so far this season will unleash heavy rain and intense winds across several countries in western Europe, and AccuWeather forecasters say it could threaten a long-standing weather record in the United Kingdom.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that a significant windstorm will impact western Europe later this week, the strongest storm so far this season.

A low pressure system that started the week over the northeastern United States will quickly make its way across the northern Atlantic Ocean over the upcoming days before interacting with a dip in the jet stream. This combination could cause the system to rapidly intensify with winds spiking by more than 35 mph in 24 hours or less.

The storm has been designated as Storm Ciarán by the U.K. Met Office. Damaging winds, heavy rain, high seas and coastal flooding are expected Wednesday night through Friday, and forecasters say that it will have the potential to break the strongest low pressure recorded in the United Kingdom.

The intensity of the storm could cause the pressure in the U.K. to drop to near-record levels. Currently, the all-time low-pressure record is 28.02 inches of mercury (948.8 millibars), set in 1954, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

Rounds of rain will spread across much of western Europe Wednesday night through Friday as Storm Ciarán tracks over the region. The heaviest rain is expected across portions of northwestern Spain, southwestern and northern portions of coastal France and across portions of northern Italy. Heavy rain can lead to flash flooding and slow travel on roadways.

Winds may gust up to 60 mph across a large area of western Europe from northern Spain into southern England and the Netherlands, including cities like Brussels, Paris and London. A small zone of 70-80 mph can occur across far northwestern France, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 125 mph.

Gusty winds across the region can cause power outages, downed trees and damage to structures. Areas across western Europe where trees still have the majority of their leaves can experience a heightened risk of widespread power outages and downed trees.

Ciarán will also stir up the seas as it moves across the area. Waves between 20-40 feet may occur across northern portions of the Bay of Biscay into the English Channel. High seas across the region can cause coastal flooding in exposed areas.

"Ferry operations across the English Channel will also be impacted by the high seas, likely resulting in delays and cancellations," adds Roys.

Rain from Ciarán could linger across the region Friday before another storm is expected to bring another round of heavy rain and gusty winds to western Europe throughout the weekend.

