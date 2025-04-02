Spring weather whiplash: Northeast faces wild temperature swings

A rocky road is ahead in the temperature department with big daily temperature swings in many areas of the Northeast into early next week. Accompanying the swings will be chaotic weather conditions.

Several areas of the country could endure weather-related travel delays on April 2.

Knowing how to dress for the weather in the Northeast from one day to the next can be a real challenge in some areas as chill and warmth change hands multiple times into next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Some people may wish they wore shorts and short sleeves one day then scramble for jackets and fleece the next.

The temperature exchanges will be accompanied by rounds of drizzle and gusty showers and even locally severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, ice and snow in some cases—a prime example of spring weather chaos.

The crazy temperature pattern will be produced by a series of storms passing nearby and a mere flip of the wind from the warm Southern states and the Gulf versus the icy Atlantic and Canada. The setup will pose a real challenge for people to adjust as temperatures can fluctuate 10, 20, 30 and even 40 degrees Fahrenheit from one day to the next or vary so much on the same day over a few dozen miles.

"The pattern is similar to last weekend in the Northeast where temperatures hovered in the 30s, 40s and 50s in the chilly air, but outside of that chilly wedge, temperatures reached balmy levels in the 60s, 70s and 80s," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

For example, in New York City, following a chilly day on Wednesday with a raw northeast breeze, temperatures will rebound to the low 70s F later Thursday. Similarly, in Boston, following a high near 40 on Wednesday, temperatures will bounce back to near 60 on Thursday.

Winds from the south and southwest on Thursday in the warm transition can get especially gusty in some areas of the Northeast and could get strong enough in showers and severe thunderstorms to lead to tree damage and sporadic power outages.

Cooler air will invade much of the central Appalachians, upper mid-Atlantic and New England from Friday to Saturday.

Following a high in the low 60s on Friday in Boston, temperatures on Saturday may be no better than the lower 40s. In New York on Saturday, temperatures may spend much of the day within a few degrees of 50. Throw in a breeze, and AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures may be some 10 degrees lower.

On Sunday, once again, warm air will make a northeastward run across the region, and temperatures will be reversed in many areas.

Temperatures are projected to rebound to near 70 in New York City and the low 60s in Boston on the second half of the weekend.

Farther southwest, such as in Washington, D.C., there will still be some temperature variations from one day to the next--after all it is spring. However, the nation's capital will generally reside on the higher side of the temperature battles with highs most days from Thursday to Sunday in the 70s to lower 80s.

Farther south, such as in Richmond, Virginia, warmth will dominate most of the time, and some daily record highs well into the 80s set a couple of decades ago could be challenged on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, in northern Maine, the highest temperatures may get through the weekend may be the mid-40s, as the region will tend to miss out on the warm surges to the south.

Looking ahead to next week, a recent fluctuation of the polar vortex may help initiate a cold outbreak in the Northeast.

Several days with temperatures of 10-20 degrees below the historical average could put a bit of a strain on ball games, bike rides, golf rounds and sporting activities in general.

The typical high in New York City during the second week of April is in the upper 50s. The pattern could bring multiple days with highs in the 40s in the Big Apple. Once again, factoring in some wind and cloudy episodes, perhaps with gusty showers, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures can dip some 10-20 degrees lower than the actual temperature at times.

