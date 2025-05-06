Heavy rain to crawl eastward over southern US

A slow-moving storm will spread heavy rain, the risk of flooding and beneficial moisture across the southern United States into next week.

Springtime storms are in full swing across much of the Southeast this week, but will they be enough to make a dent in drought conditions?

The same slow-moving storm responsible for flooding downpours and high-elevation snow in the Colorado Rockies Tuesday will creep eastward along the Gulf Coast states into next week, bringing dangerous conditions, travel problems and beneficial rain all rolled into one, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Flooding remains a top concern, but even in areas that avoid flooding, disruptions to outdoor activities—ranging from construction and agriculture to ball games and family outings—are likely.

The metro areas of Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colorado, as well as Houston, are likely to experience some of the heaviest rain of the event into Tuesday night, with flash flooding and difficult travel in some neighborhoods.

The storm will have enough influence to tap into Gulf moisture and generate numerous drenching showers and thunderstorms over many days as it crawls to the east.

Following multiple rounds of heavy rain in April and May, small streams and rivers across parts of Texas, southern Oklahoma and Arkansas have risen enough to trigger ongoing minor to moderate flooding.

The rounds of rain and brief dry interludes have resulted in multiple surges and recessions on water levels of some rivers.

The most dangerous aspect of the pattern will be from flash flooding, where a couple of inches of rain or more can pour down in an hour's time. Drainage ditches and small streams can fill with fast-moving water in a matter of seconds. Low water crossings can be especially dangerous due to an approaching surge from upstream.

As the storm drifts eastward, the bulk of the rain will continue to focus on the Interstate 10 and 20 corridors of the Gulf Coast states. However, at times, it can swell northward into parts of the I-40 zone.

Much of the lower Mississippi Valley, including the Delta region, does not need additional rain after very wet conditions during much of April. The historic rain that fell on the Ohio Valley in early April was just being experienced now along the lower end of the Mississippi, with moderate to major flooding in some locations.

The rain will reach a large portion of the Southeastern states from late this week to the first part of next week, as the storm itself will tend to stall near the Mississippi Delta region along the Gulf coast.

The rain is projected to thoroughly soak portions of northern Florida, much of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina, and part of North Carolina from late this week to early next week.

Over a four- to five-day stretch, 4-8 inches of rain may fall across parts of the Southeastern states, with locally higher amounts possible.

The rain will come at an important time from an agricultural standpoint, with young plants awaiting a surge of moisture.

For example, since the middle of April, Augusta, Georgia, has only received a little over 0.50 of an inch of rain, which is less than 30% of the historical average. This is at a time when strong May Georgia sunshine is evaporating 0.25 to 0.50 of an inch of water from the soil daily.

