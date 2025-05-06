Search underway for missing 10-year-old swept away by floodwaters in Texas

Swift water rescue teams are scouring a flooded creek in Brenham, Texas, for a 10-year-old girl last seen during Monday’s storms.

With multiple rounds of storms in the forecast on May 5, heavy rain led to major street flooding in places like Odessa.

Crews continue searching for a 10-year-old girl who was swept away by fast-rising floodwaters in Brenham, Texas, Monday afternoon as severe storms moved through the region, triggering dangerous flash flooding.

According to the Brenham Fire Department, the child was caught in the rushing water despite several brave rescue attempts by bystanders and local police. One Brenham police officer was also swept away during the rescue attempt but was pulled from the water downstream and treated by EMS.

“This is every first responder’s worst nightmare,” the Brenham Fire Department said in a statement. “We remain deeply committed to finding this child and bringing her home.”

Rescue crews were forced to scale back water-based rescue operations Monay night due to heavy thunderstorms moving through the area. Throughout the night, land-based search teams, drones equipped with thermal imaging, and specially trained canines continued the search

As of early Tuesday, rescue operations remained ongoing with help from Texas Task Force 1, Washington County Search and Rescue, and multiple swift water rescue teams.

More severe weather is expected in the region, complicating the search.