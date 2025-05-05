Severe storms to rattle areas in south-central and southeast US

Thunderstorms will sweep across parts of the U.S. this week, bringing threats of tornadoes, large hail, flash flooding, and damaging wind gusts.

Following multiple days of severe storms, flash flooding overtook parts of Texas and Oklahoma on May 6.

Thunderstorms will rumble across several regions of the United States this week, and some could bring a few tornadoes. Even a single tornado—if it strikes a populated area—could pose a serious threat to lives and property, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

The main source of the stormy setup will be unusually low temperatures high in the atmosphere. When warm air rises into the cold layer, it can form towering clouds, drenching showers and severe thunderstorms capable of producing powerful wind gusts, hail, flash flooding and dangerous lightning strikes.

Storms to blast South Central states through midweek

After storms brought flash flooding, damaging winds, hail, and even a tornado from Texas to southwestern Mississippi on Tuesday, the severe weather threat will shrink southward to a zone in southern Texas and along the Gulf coast.

The most significant risk for flash flooding due to repeated downpours and storms will be across southern Louisiana. Several inches of rain has already fallen in this area with more still to come.

Storms to rattle, drench Florida

An uptick in moisture from the Atlantic and Gulf, as well as the proximity of a front, will fuel thunderstorms over the Florida Peninsula over the next few days. Some of the storms may become strong enough to bring strong wind gusts, hail and flooding downpours.

Even where storms remain below severe intensity, as they pass near airports or cross the approach and landing zones, ground stops and airline delays are possible.

