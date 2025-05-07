Summerlike heat beckons for Minnesota, Dakotas for Mother’s Day weekend

Suddenly it will feel and look like the middle of summer for Mother's Day weekend over much of the north-central United States with temperatures more appropriate for the dog days of August, rather than the middle of May.

Copied

The AccuWeather RealFeel® temperature is determined based on 10 different factors, including sunshine intensity and how the air feels in both sun and shade. Access this feature on the app.

The same atmospheric traffic jam causing rain to repeat over the northeastern and southern United States will also promote a dry pattern with building warmth over other areas of the nation in the coming days, including much of the North Central states, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The combination of the storm in the Southeast and an approaching storm from the Pacific will squeeze the atmosphere over portions of the West, northern and central Plains and the Upper Midwest through this weekend. The result will be a significant upward trend in temperatures from the middle of the week through Mother's Day.

In Bismarck, North Dakota, highs at midweek will be near 70 but will trend up to the 80s on Thursday and Friday and finally to the mid-90s by Mother's Day afternoon.

The record high of 90 set in 1987 will be challenged on Saturday, as well as the record of 96 set in 1906 on Sunday. This would be 25 and 30 degrees above the historical average for the dates, respectively. The earliest 90-degree temperature or higher in Bismarck was on April 13, 2003. The warmest Bismarck has been so far this year was 83 on April 19.

Similarly, temperatures will trend upward farther to the east in Minneapolis with a high near 90 in store for Mother's Day. The warmest Minneapolis has been so far this year was 83, but that was not until May 6.

The building heat will make it feel like midsummer, minus high humidity levels. The sudden heat could pose challenges for some individuals, and caution is advised when doing strenuous outdoor activities.

People may be tempted to go swimming in ponds and lakes to cool off amid the summerlike heat. However, this can be dangerous as many waters are still dangerously cold this time of the year and could easily lead to cold water shock, muscle cramps and a risk of drowning.

Even though 90-degree temperatures are not anticipated for Chicago through Mother's Day, temperatures both days of the weekend will peak in the 70s, which is generally accepted as being comfortable to most residents.

Farther south, such as around Omaha, Nebraska, Des Moines, Iowa, and Kansas City, Missouri, temperatures will trend upward over the central Plains as well, with widespread highs in the 80s this weekend. However, the temperature departure from the historical average will be more on the order of 10-20 degrees, rather than 20-30 degrees from up north.

The warm and sinking air in the region will tend to evaporate most cloud cover, so that a string of mainly sunny days is in store, north of the storm's influence in the Southern states.

As the storm from the Pacific begins to exert more influence throughout the weekend, the combination of surging temperatures, a breeze and dry brush leftover from the winter can create ideal conditions for wildfires to easily start and quickly spread.

People are urged to use extreme caution with open flames and outdoor power equipment during the hot and dry weather. Avoid parking on dry brush, as the exhaust systems from running vehicles can be hot enough to start a fire.

For those who may mind the heat or may grow weary of it, there is the potential for the conditions to linger for several days next week, especially from the Dakotas east to the upper Mississippi Valley.