More tornadoes, severe storms in store for Central, Eastern US through the weekend

AccuWeather meteorologists continue to warn that repeated waves of thunderstorms will pose risks to lives and property through the weekend.

Richard Sigourney and Violet Peterson describe the steps they took to survive a deadly tornado in Selmer, Tennessee, on April 3.

A supercharged, springtime pattern in the central and eastern United States will continue to bring daily risks of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. Areas from Texas and Louisiana to Ohio and Pennsylvania are poised to see several rounds of severe weather in the coming days, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The significant uptick in severe weather began on Wednesday, with 27 preliminary tornadoes reported and more than 280 damaging wind reports. At least six people have been killed by the severe weather outbreak thus far.

The risk of severe weather is expected to continue late this week and into the weekend.

"Severe thunderstorms will pose a significant danger in many communities across parts of the central and eastern U.S.," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said of the thunderstorm risk continuing into the weekend.

In addition to the ongoing severe risk, the repeated downpours will also bring the risk of life-threatening flooding rainfall for portions of the country compounding the risks and travel disruptions.

Thunderstorms continue to strike through Friday

Repeated rounds of rain and thunderstorms were ongoing early Thursday morning, with downpours draped from northern Texas to New Jersey. Drenching rain is in the forecast for much of this area again through Thursday night, adding to any uptick in rainfall over the past few days.

Some of the same locations that were hit with severe thunderstorms Wednesday may get additional volatile thunderstorms again Thursday and Friday, leaving little time to clean up.

Hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible with the more robust thunderstorms, although the main risk throughout the day will be flash flooding.

The next storm strengthening on Friday is expected to bring more severe weather risks from Texas into the Ohio Valley. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that thunderstorms could produce flooding risks, damaging wind gusts and hail through Friday night.

The strongest storms could produce a tornado or introduce extreme winds, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 85 mph.

For some locations, the threat of severe weather may continue after dark. Residents threatened by these storms should have a reliable way to receive severe weather warnings in order to stay safe.

Tornado, severe thunderstorm risks ramp up again this weekend

The risk of severe weather will be heightened again on Saturday and Saturday night, once again targeting the same areas facing the flood and severe threats this week.

"Saturday looks like the day where there may be multiple supercells and strong tornadoes," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

Powerful wind gusts, hail and tornadoes are what AccuWeather severe weather experts are most concerned about in terms of the severe weather. Widespread flooding may also be ongoing by the weekend, given several days of rain predicted for parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The combination of flooding, rain and severe thunderstorms could make some traveling routes impassible.

Thunderstorms may be robust enough to bring gusty winds and hail to western Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Lingering energy from the potent storms late Saturday will allow severe weather risks to continue across the Southeast on Sunday.

From the Gulf Coast and the Interstate 10 corridor on northward to northern Georgia and western South Carolina, thunderstorms can expect gusty winds, hail and disruptive downpours.

A flip in the weather pattern across the United States is expected early next week. This would bring colder conditions expected in parts of the Northeast and an end to the repeated rounds of rain and widespread severe weather into the middle of next week.

