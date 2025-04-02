In advance of the forecasted severe weather moving into Arkansas Wednesday, several school districts announced early dismissals and canceled all after-school activities. “In light of tomorrow’s weather forecast, all after-school activities scheduled for Wednesday will be canceled out of an abundance of caution,” Little Rock School District said on Facebook Tuesday.
Several other districts including Lonoke Public School District, Jacksonville North Pulaski School District, Pine Bluff School District and Bryant School District followed suit, announcing early dismissals and after-school activity cancellations on Wednesday.
KATV has a comprehensive list of early dismissals and cancellations.
A snapshot of the weather radar early Wednesday morning showing the ongoing severe weather in the central United States, as well as snow across part of the Midwest and northern Plains. (AccuWeather)
Tornado watches were in effect early Wednesday morning as a line of severe thunderstorms extended from eastern Oklahoma through Missouri. The storms initially erupted late Tuesday and continued through Tuesday night, producing hail, damaging wind and a few tornadoes.
Hail falls in Clay County, Indiana (Image credit: Tat2JonesSLT)
Thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night are predicted to be more powerful than those on Tuesday, with a high risk of destructive storms and tornadoes across the central United States. "Many of the areas that have been hit by severe weather over the past couple of weeks will be in the middle of this new and significant threat," AccuWeather Severe Weather Expert Guy Pearson said. The tornado risk is particularly high from southern Arkansas into southern Indiana, which includes Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and Evansville, Indiana.
Catastrophic flooding may unfold later this week and into the weekend in the same areas that will be bombarded by severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, with over a foot of rain in the forecast.
Severe thunderstorms erupted over Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska late Tuesday, marking the beginning of a multi-day stretch of destructive weather across the central United States. AccuWeather Meteorologist and Storm Chaser Tony Laubach is on the road and in position ahead of Wednesday's storms and is planning to intercept severe weather that breaks out across southeastern Missouri and northeastern Arkansas. Watch the video below for Laubach's full report:
AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach is ready to hit the road as he gears up for more storm coverage in Missouri.
AccuWeather’s Jon Porter warns that 83 million Americans are under a severe weather threat as storms are expected to produce life-threatening and potentially historic flooding in the central U.S.
Damaging thunderstorms and tornadoes will only be the first phase of a stretch of dangerous weather across part of the central United States. “We’re concerned about the risk of life-threatening and historic flash flooding, which could evolve into a major river flooding event," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. "This is essentially an atmospheric river setup that will pull tremendous amounts of moisture from the tropics into the central U.S.”
Several months' worth of rain are forecast to fall in less than a week, with the heaviest rain expected from Arkansas to western Kentucky. With an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 21 inches, the situation could become a "one-in-1,000-year flood event." This means that in any given year, there is a 0.1% chance of a similar extreme rainfall and flooding event unfolding.
Flooding may continue to be an issue even after the rainfall stops as it will take days for water to drain along streams and smaller rivers, and potentially weeks on larger rivers. "Local, state, and highway department officials are encouraged to take preventative measures and prepare for a major flooding event," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter showcases how you can monitor multiple locations of severe weather to keep you and your family safe with the AccuWeather app’s notifications feature.
With severe weather in the forecast, it is important to understand and prepare for the risks that are inbound. These are five tips that can help you and your family prepare in advance:
•Shelter safety: What to look for: It is important to make sure the storm shelter is safe and provides an escape if the door is blocked by potential debris.
•Access to shelter and supplies: Having a storm shelter that cannot be accessed effectively defeats the purpose of having one at all. Shelters should be as easily accessible as possible.
•Security and restoration planning: If doors and windows are shattered and missing, securing the property quickly is essential. Making sure the property is structurally sound and having a repair company in mind should be planned before the severe weather.
•Insurance and financial protection: Consumers should look at the types of disasters their area may be prone to, to determine if they have the proper coverage in place.
•Protecting irreplaceable property with sentimental value: Some items may never be able to be replaced after a disaster. For these items, it is a good idea to take preventative measures to protect personal possessions that hold sentimental value.
