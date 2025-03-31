Rare March ice storm coats northern US, southern Canada

Nearly a million were without power in the United States and Canada as a rare ice storm downed trees and power lines over the weekend.

Copied

This motorist had to navigate through downed icy trees and debris in this messy road in Gaylord, Michigan, on March 30. The area was hit by an ice storm that weighed down trees and power lines.

A massive ice storm coated the Great Lakes, southern Canada and New England with freezing rain over the weekend.

Video courtesy Michigan Outdoor Obsession showed pine trees bending under the weight of the ice in Charlevoix, Michigan Sunday morning.

Northern U.S. / Canada Ice Storm Mar. 30, 2025

The storm, which is rare for March, knocked out power to nearly 1 million customers on either side of the international border and caused hundreds of trees to fall and snap.

In Williamsburg, Michigan, a 600-foot-tall radio tower crashed down under the weight of the ice.

Video from Oro-Medonte, Ontario, shows the damage done to trees on March 30, after an ice storm swept through the area.

Ice storm warnings were issued for parts of New York and Vermont where this type of weather alert hasn't been issued for more than five years.

States of emergency were declared in Orillia and Peterborough, Ontario, where freezing rain persisted for 30 hours. In Elmira, Michigan, an inch and a half of ice encased everything from tree branches to cars, while nearly an inch was reported in Marlow and Lempster, New Hampshire.

Ice Storm Photo Gallery:

According to PowerOutage.com, 625,000 customers in the United States were without power—most from the ice storm—at Sunday's peak, while at least 370,000 customers in Canada had lost power Sunday. Monday morning, 325,000 customers were still without power in Michigan, with 380,000 in Quebec.