Central US braces for another round of high-risk severe weather

A new, potentially dangerous and damaging severe outbreak will quickly arise this week over much of the same area of the central United States that has been struck multiple times so far this year.

AccuWeather Severe Weather Expert Guy Pearson explain what factors are setting up for severe storms this week.

A potent storm will follow on the heels of weekend severe weather over the central United States, and the new threat could pack multiple strong tornadoes by midweek, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Slower movement of this storm compared to most in recent weeks could result in multiple days of severe weather and flooding in much of the same geographical area.

A storm that sliced across the central and eastern U.S. from Friday to Monday delivered about 450 severe weather incidents ranging from high wind gusts of 96 mph, hail to the size of golf balls and baseballs and several tornadoes.

This week, a new and stronger storm will focus on the central U.S. as it crawls along. The number of severe incidents with the new rounds this week is likely to exceed the severe weather centered on this past Sunday. This week's severe weather is forecast to reach a high level with widespread dangerous and damaging thunderstorms.

Severe weather returns to Plains states late Tuesday

It will not take long for the atmosphere to reload after a push of cool air that started the week over the Plains and Mississippi Valley. Warmth and humidity levels will build into midweek.

"There will be strong winds generated by the storm system, and that will help fuel the intensity level of the thunderstorms beginning late Tuesday over portions of the southern and central Plains," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

The main threats for severe weather from late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night will stem from powerful wind gusts and hail. A few of the strongest thunderstorms may also produce brief tornadoes.

The area at risk for severe weather by Tuesday night will extend from the central parts of Nebraska and Iowa to western Iowa and southward to central Texas. The eastern part of Kansas and central and eastern Oklahoma may have numerous severe thunderstorms.

High winds to kick up dust, raise wildfire risk Tuesday, Wednesday

Strong winds generated by the strengthening storm system will raise the risk of wildfires in areas where little or no rain has fallen in recent weeks and the landscape has not yet greened up over portions of the southern and central High Plains.

Severe weather to peak Wednesday, perhaps with tornado swarm

"Many components for severe weather, including heat, moisture surge and a strong jet stream, will come together on Wednesday over the middle Mississippi Valley," AccuWeather Severe Weather Expert Guy Pearson said. "Many of the areas that have been hit by severe weather over the past couple of weeks will be in the middle of this new and significant threat."

Most likely, the threat from Wednesday to Wednesday night will be the most significant period for severe weather of the week and could rival that of any 24-hour period so far this year.

The midweek likelihood of severe weather will extend from central Texas to southeastern Wisconsin and the central part of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan.

All modes of severe weather can occur, with Wednesday's threat ranging from storms packing high winds and large hail to flash flooding and tornadoes. A high-risk zone with widespread severe thunderstorms will be centered on the middle Mississippi Valley.

"There is the risk of multiple strong tornadoes to form near the Texas-Arkansas border to perhaps as far north as portions of southern Illinois and central Indiana beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday night," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said."

The combination of darkness, low clouds and wooded, rolling hills in the region can greatly add to the tornado danger.

Thursday's severe weather zone will stretch from parts of central Texas once again to the western slopes of the Appalachians in West Virginia, Maryland and southwestern Pennsylvania.

Life-threatening flooding to ramp up at midweek

As the storm system continues to crawl, with its forward progress slowed by a dome of building heat in the Southeast states, the thunderstorm zone will tend to be slow-moving and repeat like a conveyor belt.

This "training effect" of thunderstorm downpours will result in tremendous amounts of rain from the Ozark mountains in Arkansas to the Ohio Valley. Some areas may receive well over a foot of rain. Life-threatening flash flooding may result initially, and flooding along some of the larger rivers may follow into the weekend.

