Atmospheric river to trigger central US flooding that may become life-threatening, historic

Up to 4 month’s worth of rain may fall in less than a week across part of the central United States, threatening major flooding and endangering lives and property.

Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee are expected to face flash flooding from Wednesday to Saturday.

A firehose of moisture is forecast to produce repeating thunderstorms with torrential downpours over the middle of the United States from Wednesday to this weekend. More than a foot of rain may pour down from portions of Arkansas to Kentucky and Ohio, likely triggering rapid, major and historic flooding, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

More than 46 million people will be affected by rounds of intense rainfall over the central U.S. Of this, at least 13 million will be within a high- to extreme-flood risk zone.

Except for a stretch of days in February, storm systems have moved steadily along. However, that slow-moving storm in February unleashed many inches of rain on portions of Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana and Ohio and resulted in major flooding and significant loss of life. The upcoming rainfall could be more than double that from February and poses that much more of a threat to lives and property.

From midweek on, the downpours' normal west-to-east or northwest-to-southeast path will be blocked by a building zone of high pressure over the Southeast states that will evolve into a heat dome.

The setup will cause a conveyor belt of moisture to form from Wednesday to Saturday night, bringing many hours of heavy rain over multiple days from the Ozarks in Arkansas to the middle portion of the Mississippi Valley to much of the Ohio Valley.

"That moisture plume, known as an atmospheric river, will be tropical in nature and originate from the Caribbean," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist William Clark said, "Tropical moisture raises the risk of excessive rainfall."

For those not as familiar with an atmospheric river, this will behave like a tropical storm moving slowly across the area. However, with multiple rounds forecast in four to five days, it may be more like three or four tropical storms passing over the same region, with each unloading copious amounts of rain.

There is the potential for up to four months' worth of rain to fall in five days along portions of a 1,000-mile-long swath. Small streams and drainage systems in urban areas will not be able to handle the surge of rainfall. In extreme cases, rainfall rates of up to a few inches per hour can occur, which can lead to rapid flash flooding.

"Should the amount of rain occur that we anticipate over the middle of the nation, it would exceed the 500 to 1,000-year average," Clark said, "Truly, the potential is there for a historic flash flooding event."

People living along or traveling on roads near small streams in hilly terrain should be especially vigilant for rapidly rising water that can sweep vehicles and homes away.

As that surge of water works into the progressively larger rivers in the region, AccuWeather meteorologists are expecting flooding in unprotected areas. The major rivers most likely to have significant water level rises include the Ohio, Wabash, White, St. Francis, Kentucky and Tennessee.

A surge is also likely on the lower portion of the Mississippi River as the Ohio contributes more water to the main stem than the upper portion of the Mississippi. In addition to flooding, the high, fast-moving water could affect tug and barge operations as April progresses, as it can take several weeks for the surge to cycle through to New Orleans.

Motorists who utilize secondary roads in the heavy rain zone should be prepared to seek alternative routes to get to their destination. Property owners should be prepared to take preventative action with the risk of evacuations in some communities as waters rise.

Until the event is on the doorstep and gets underway, NOAA's river gauge forecasts may not accurately depict the water level rise in the region's streams and rivers. AccuWeather meteorologists are expecting significant flooding in the Ohio Valley basin and significant rises in the portion of the Mississippi River from the Ohio River confluence south in the coming days and weeks.

Local, state, and highway department officials are encouraged to take preventative measures and prepare for a major flooding event.

The same setup will lead to multiple days of severe thunderstorms in the Central states.

Wednesday could bring a swarm of tornadoes to a portion of the Mississippi and Ohio valleys. Some communities could be under both a tornado warning and a flash flood warning at the same time.

Wednesday could bring a swarm of tornadoes to a portion of the Mississippi and Ohio valleys. Some communities could be under both a tornado warning and a flash flood warning at the same time.