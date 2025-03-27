April stargazing guide: Pink Moon, Lyrid meteor shower and more

The first meteor shower in over months will unfold in the late-April sky. Plus, early risers will get to catch the crescent moon bunching up with three planets before sunrise.

From the return of shooting stars to a planetary gathering, here are the top astronomy events to mark on your April 2025 calendar.

Warmer spring weather is drawing more people outdoors, even after dark, to stargaze following the frigid nights of winter. April promises to be an exciting month for skywatchers, featuring a variety of celestial events — including the first meteor shower in more than three months.

Full Pink Moon: April 12-13

The first full moon of astronomical spring will shine brightly in the April sky during the second weekend of the month. It’s associated with the changing flora that arrives with the warming season.

April's full moon is commonly called the Pink Moon — not because the moon changes color but because of the wild ground phlox, one of the first flowers to blossom in the spring across eastern North America. The plant features pink and purple petals.

Pink phlox wildflowers growing in a grassy field. (Johnathan Kana/Getty Images)

Alternate nicknames for April's full moon include the Frog Moon, the Sugar Maker Moon and the Breaking Ice Moon.

Lyrid meteor shower: April 21-22

Shooting stars will return to the night sky as the Lyrid meteor shower peaks on the night of Monday, April 21 into the early hours of Tuesday, April 22. This will be just the second moderate meteor shower of 2025, following the Quadrantids which peaked on Jan. 3.

Up to 20 meteors per hour may be visible on peak night, with the best views expected during the second half of the night.

(m-gucci/Getty Images)

The next meteor shower after the Lyrids will be the Eta Aquarids, which will peak on the night of May 4 into the early morning of May 5.

Crescent moon cuddles up with Venus, Saturn and Mercury: April 25

Early risers will be treated to a striking celestial display as four planets and the moon align in the eastern sky before sunrise on Friday, April 25.

Venus will shine brightly at the top of the formation, with Saturn appearing dimmer below and to the right, near the crescent moon. Mercury will be the most difficult to spot, sitting very low on the horizon in the pre-dawn sky.

April marks the beginning of Venus' extended stay in the pre-dawn sky. The planet — one of the brightest natural objects after the sun and moon — will remain a prominent fixture in the eastern sky every morning before sunrise throughout the summer and much of autumn.