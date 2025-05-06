From sea serpents to two-headed snakes: Nature’s wildest surprises

From sea snakes and jellyfish invasions to a rare two-headed reptile, nature delivered some unforgettable surprises on beaches and in pet shops this spring.

Scientists were stunned after spotting an extremely rare jellyfish during an expedition in the Pacific Ocean on May 31. The unnamed species, believed to belong to the Bathykorus genus, was spotted at a depth of more than 4,600 feet and has only been seen once before in 2015.

If it feels like nature’s been showing off lately, you’re not wrong. From snakes slithering out of the surf to thousands of jellyfish blanketing beaches and a rare two-headed reptile turning heads in California, strange and surprising creatures have been popping up, and people can’t stop watching. These bizarre sightings are a powerful reminder of just how wild nature can be.

Sea creatures wash ashore in California

Thousands of vibrant blue sea creatures known as velella velellas—or “by-the-wind sailors”—have recently washed ashore at Channel Islands Harbor and nearby beaches, turning heads and blanketing the sand in a surreal marine spectacle.

Thousands of velella velellas, more commonly known as "By-the-Wind Sailors," were spotted all along Ventura County, California beaches in April. (Photo credit: Channel Islands Harbor)

These oval-shaped creatures, each just a few inches long, are not true jellyfish but are closely related. With their deep blue hues, semi-transparent bodies, and delicate triangular sails, they drift across the ocean surface, carried not by currents, but by the wind. Unlike many marine animals, they don’t steer themselves—the direction of their movement depends entirely on the angle of their sail and which way the wind blows. According to the Channel Islands Harbor team, recent wind shifts likely pushed them toward shore, where they’ve landed in large numbers at several beaches.

While they do have tentacles with stinging cells, their sting is rarely harmful to humans—unlike their more notorious cousins, the Portuguese man-of-war. As they dry out on the beach, these once-glossy sailors become brittle and translucent, resembling cellophane. Though their arrival is seasonal and largely harmless, it's a fascinating reminder of how even the smallest creatures are shaped by the forces of wind, water and weather.

Rare fish discovered on Oregon beach

Visitors to Seaside Beach in Oregon got a surprise recently when a longnose lancetfish washed ashore—a rare and eerie-looking deep-sea predator more commonly found thousands of feet beneath the ocean’s surface. With its fang-like teeth, large eyes and slender serpentine body, the lancetfish resembles a barracuda and looks more like something from a prehistoric ocean than the Pacific Northwest coastline.

A longnosed lancetfish washed ashore on Seaside Beach in Oregon on April 22, 2025. (Photo credit: Seaside Aquarium/Tiffany Boothe)

According to the Seaside Aquarium, not much is known about these mysterious fish, which range from the southern Bering Sea to Chile and can be found from the surface all the way down to 6,000 feet deep. They’re known for an extremely varied diet, having consumed over 90 different species—including other lancetfish—and they’re unfortunately drawn to plastics as well.

Because they have poor digestion, scientists can often examine whole, undigested prey inside their stomachs, giving researchers a valuable window into what’s happening in the deeper layers of the marine food web.

Though rare, lancetfish occasionally wash ashore in Oregon during spring and summer, often leaving beachgoers puzzled. These fish can reach lengths of up to 7 feet and weigh 20 pounds, and when one appears on land, the Seaside Aquarium is usually the first to get the call.

Doomsday fish on display in San Diego

A rare deep-sea oarfish—sometimes called the “doomsday fish”—is now on display at San Diego’s Birch Aquarium after washing up on a local beach late last year. The 11-foot creature was discovered on Grandview Beach in Encinitas in November 2024 and was the second oarfish found dead in the area that year.

Oarfish found at Grandview Beach in Encinitas, California on November 2024. (Photo credit: Alison Laferriere/Scripps Institution of Oceanography)

Now preserved, the oarfish is part of a new exhibit at Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. The immersive display also features a ribbonfish known as the King-of-the-Salmon and explores recent discoveries from Scripps’ marine collection.

Oarfish live deep in the ocean and are rarely seen by humans, fueling myths that they appear before natural disasters. With their silver bodies and red fins, they’ve inspired fascination for centuries.

Snakes slithers ashore at Ocean City in Baltimore

Large black snake photographed on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland on April 26, 2025. (Photo credit: Roxy Flanagan)

A Maryland mom’s beach day took a wild turn when a large black snake slithered out of the ocean and onto the sand in Ocean City. Roxy Flanagan, 32, of Annapolis, was at the beach with family and coworkers for Springfest when she heard her daughter scream.

“She yelled, ‘Mommy, it’s a snake!’” Flanagan told local media. “I thought it was just a stick—until it started moving.”

Flanagan captured video as the snake wriggled onto the beach, struggling to return to the ocean but getting pushed back by the waves. She called the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and within 20 minutes, officers arrived and carefully bagged the snake.

Flanagan says officers told her they’d “put it in the wilderness” and that this wasn't the first time this had happened.

Rare two-headed snake hatched at Calfornia pet store

Not to be outdone by a snake on the beach, a rare two-headed snake slithered into the spotlight on the West Coast.

A conjoined California king snake has become an unexpected star at a Berkeley pet store. Hatched last year at the East Bay Vivarium, the snake recently reached the 6-month mark—no small feat for an animal with such a unique condition.

Store staff say the snake appears healthy and stable, but it won’t be up for sale. “We think it’s a fascinating thing,” said staff member Alex Blanchard. “We’re just trying to make sure it's stable and healthy."

While California king snakes can live 20 to 30 years—or even longer—this one is expected to remain on display as a permanent resident at the Vivarium, drawing plenty of attention from curious visitors.