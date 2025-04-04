Topsy-turvy next week: Cold coming to Northeast as West heats up

Big changes are ahead in the coming week, including the return of a winterlike chill for millions, while other bask in hot, sunny conditions.

Copied

Severe weather warnings are delivered by AccuWeather faster than any other source on average. Take advantage of this with the AccuWeather app, and be ready should severe weather threatens your area.

The pattern responsible for severe weather and flash flooding in the central United States will ease in the week ahead — but at a price. Winterlike conditions will return to a large part of the Northeast, while a taste of summer makes a comeback across the West, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

A major shift in the jet stream will take shape in the coming days. As the jet stream dives over the eastern half of the nation, it will shut off the atmospheric river in the Mississippi Valley that has caused persistent trouble in recent weeks.

Flooding on the Mississippi and Ohio rivers — set into motion by excessive rainfall — will now be unavoidable. As the jet stream dives southward in the East, it will surge northward in the West, allowing summerlike conditions to develop and expand.

Several weeks ago, a shift occurred in the polar vortex — a storm that resides near the North Pole and helps keep the coldest air in the hemisphere locked in place. Some of its weakening was due to seasonal changes, but other factors played a role as well.

The result will be a southward dip in the jet stream over the Northeast, bringing much colder-than-average temperatures to the region.

For example, highs in New York City during the second week of April typically land within a few degrees of 60. However, the upcoming cold plunge will bring multiple days with highs only in the 40s.

When factoring in the wind, AccuWeather RealFeel™ Temperatures will run 10 to 20 degrees lower — especially during cloudy intervals, early mornings or at night.

The pattern will bring bouts of cold air, accompanied at times by harsh winds. At other times, lighter winds will allow significant frosts and freezes to develop across portions of the Midwest and interior Southeast — and potentially the Northeast.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Some instances of accumulating snow are also expected across the northern tier, with brief, locally heavy snow showers reaching as far south as the lower Great Lakes and even the central Appalachians.

Cooler air will sweep into the Southeast states next week, wiping away the surging warmth of this past week and this weekend.

Summerlike conditions return to the West, without thunderstorms

Meanwhile, some 2,000 to 3,000 miles to the west, the week ahead will bring a very different story. While it won’t be the first time temperatures have surged across the West this year, this round will be more significant as the sun’s intensity continues to increase with the season.

Some locations could challenge their highest temperatures of the year so far, and a few daily record highs could be set. Widespread highs in the 80s and 90s are expected, with some areas reaching the triple digits.

Even if temperatures do not eclipse yearly highs along the California coast, many areas across the Great Basin are expected to exceed or challenge their highest readings of the year so far.

Phoenix, which topped out at 99 F on March 25, is projected to reach or exceed 100 later in the week. Similarly, Las Vegas peaked in the low 90s in March, but multiple days in the mid-90s are projected, and daily records will be challenged.

The warmth will cause icy cold streams and rivers to surge, and caution is advised — especially around curious young children.

Aside from the Northwest corner, which will have a few rounds of showers and spotty thunderstorms, little to no rain is forecast across the rest of the West for the remainder of the pattern. The combination of dry brush, strong sunshine, surging temperatures and low humidity will increase the risk of wildfires.

People enjoying time outdoors or working with power equipment and open flames will need to exercise extreme caution to avoid sparking a new fire.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.