Woman killed by alligator while boating on Florida’s Lake Kissimmee

Lake Kissimmee in Florida. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

A woman was killed by an alligator Tuesday afternoon while boating with her husband near a popular state park in central Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The attack occurred around 4 p.m. at the mouth of Tiger Creek where it feeds into Lake Kissimmee, roughly 70 miles south of Orlando. FWC officials said the woman was in a small paddle-powered boat—described as either a kayak or canoe—when she encountered an alligator and went into the water.

Her husband tried to fight off the alligator, ClickOrlando.com reported. "In radio transmissions from the sheriff’s office, an official said, 'Gator grabbed her out of the canoe. (Her husband) tried to fight the gator off. We’re at the last place he saw her. He left the paddle here where he last saw her.'”

She was not seen again until her body was recovered nearby. Her husband was reportedly uninjured.

An alligator swims in a Florida lake. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

The FWC and Polk County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the scene along with an alligator trapper who searched for the animal involved, but as of Tuesday night, the gator had not been located.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released, and the incident remains under investigation.

While fatal alligator attacks are rare, this marks the second serious gator incident near Lake Kissimmee in recent months. In March, a kayaker survived an attack on a canal connecting Tiger Lake to Lake Kissimmee. According to the FWC, there are about 1.3 million alligators in Florida. The state typically has between 10 and 20 alligator-related incidents annually, only a small fraction of which result in death.

Since 1948, the FWC has documented more than 450 unprovoked alligator attacks on humans in Florida, about 30 of which have been fatal.

Officials remind the public never to feed alligators, always keep pets and small children away from the water’s edge and avoid swimming outside designated areas—especially during dawn and dusk when alligators are most active.