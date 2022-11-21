Soaking storm ends Seattle’s record dry streak

As the jet stream dips south, a storm system will deliver rain and mountain snow to the Northwest, ending a record-setting dry streak for some locations.

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a quick-hitting storm that will dish out disruptive rain and snow for Thanksgiving holiday travelers across the Northwest while also sweeping away the stagnant air that has persisted for days.

The storm is poised to end a record-breaking dry streak in Seattle during a month that is historically the city's wettest with an average of 6.31 inches. Sunday tied the record for the longest November dry stretch in the Emerald City -- 13 days set in 2000. Monday tipped 2022 into the lead with 14 consecutive days with no measurable rainfall spanning Nov. 8-21.

The rainless streak came to an end on Tuesday morning. From 6 to 10 a.m. local time, 0.12 of an inch of rain fell at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and more was on the way.

On this radar image captured at midday on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, a storm from the Pacific can be seen pushing inland over the Northwest.

A persistent area of high pressure has led to unusually dry conditions by steering storms away from the region. The result of the weeks of stagnant weather has been a buildup of pollutants near the surface, contributing to widespread poor air quality across the Pacific Northwest.

"On Wednesday, the high kept winds very low and led to widespread air stagnation across the area. However, a storm system moving into the region Tuesday is bringing some changes," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr said.

Zehr pointed out that winds were increasing along the Northwest coast as the storm tracked into the region on Tuesday. Along coastal regions, the uptick in winds is helping to whisk away the pollutants and reduce the risk to those with respiratory illnesses who venture outdoors.

Although it will be safer to breathe outside as the air quality improves, AccuWeather meteorologists say wet weather moving in with the storm will greatly limit the opportunity for people to enjoy the outdoors and could also cause further headaches for Thanksgiving travelers.

"In addition to the storm vastly improving the air quality over the region, there will also be some disruptions for holiday travelers," Zehr said. "Rain will be locally heavy, reducing visibility on roadways."

Oil buildup on the roadway amid the lengthy dry stretch can lead to slippery conditions and an increased risk of hydroplaning while traveling at highway speeds along Interstate 5.

The bulk of the rain is expected to target western Washington into the Seattle metro area, with 0.50 of an inch to 1.50 inches possible, but even areas as far south as Portland and Eugene, Oregon, can anticipate around 0.25 of an inch or more.

"Due to the recent dry weather, no flooding is expected; however, there can be temporary ponding of water on roadways," Zehr said.

Motorists across the Cascades will have to contend with wintry weather, according to forecasters.

"For those traveling through the passes, snow levels will initially rise to about 5,000 feet ahead of the storm on Tuesday but lower to 3,500 feet from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Snow totals at pass level can be up to 6 inches, and slippery conditions will develop," Zehr said.

Above pass level, more than a foot of snow is possible across the highest ground. Accumulating snow will extend as far east as the northern Rockies.

The storm will be in and out of the area in a quick manner, limiting the worst impacts to a six- to 12-hour period. In the wake of the storm, conditions will trend drier and milder as another area of high pressure builds into the region, leading to quiet weather for Wednesday travelers and Turkey Day itself.

By Friday, the next storm will be knocking on the doorstep of the Northwest, and AccuWeather meteorologists say this will be the start of a much stormier and colder pattern overall for the West heading into early next week.

The storm due to track in this weekend will bring colder air and lowering snow levels. Even though a huge amount of snow is not expected to fall this weekend, enough can occur to create slippery driving conditions for those venturing over the passes in the Cascades on Saturday and Sunday.

