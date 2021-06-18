Paris facing severe weather risk as heat wave wanes
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist &
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jun. 18, 2021 11:24 AM EDT
Residents shoveled hail from streets after a storm blanketed Ribes de Freser, Spain, in several inches of hail on June 17.
After a week of scorching heat that brought record-challenging temperatures across much of western and central Europe, severe thunderstorms may become a threat in several countries this weekend.
While many will be thankful the sizzling heat has subsided across western Europe, the storm system that is responsible for bringing relief from the heat can also spark dangerous thunderstorms across France, Luxembourg and southern Belgium on Saturday.
"Conditions look right for severe thunderstorms to develop across a large portion of France on Saturday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman.
"Thunderstorms are expected to first develop across western and central France from late morning into the afternoon," explained Zartman.
As the storms march to the east, they can become stronger and bring damaging wind gusts, hail and flash flooding along their path. A few tornadoes may also develop with the most intense storms, AccuWeather forecaster say.
During the first half of Saturday night, storms can advance into eastern France, Luxembourg and far southern Belgium as the threat wanes across western and central France.
In Paris, the most likely time for a stronger storm will be during the late afternoon and early Saturday night. On Thursday, a severe thunderstorm swept through Paris which led to a 66 mph (107 km/h) wind gust at the Eiffel Tower. The storm also dropped the temperature about 32 F (20 C) in 15 minutes.
As storms ripped through parts of Spain on Thursday, one city was blanketed with a large accumulation of hail that made the streets look like a winter wonderland. There was so much hail that residents needed snow shovels to help clear it.
Later Saturday night and during the early hours of Sunday, the threat for damaging thunderstorms is expected to lessen, Zartman added.
Youths dive in the Canal de l'Ourcq Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Paris. Temperatures rose up to 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit) in the French capital. (AP Photo/Benjamin Girette)
The threat for severe thunderstorms comes amid a record-challenging heat wave that gripped western Europe earlier this week and will continue to bake parts of eastern Europe through the weekend.
As an area of high pressure remains across eastern parts of the continent it will cause temperatures to climb about 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit (5-11 degrees Celsius) above normal.
"This heat wave will likely be record-setting for locations that reach 90 F (32 C) since it is happening so early in the month. Previous heat waves have been recorded during late June," stated AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
In Warsaw, afternoon temperatures are forecast to trend higher through the weekend and may reach 90 F (32 C), almost 20 degrees F (11 degrees C) above normal for mid-June.
Berlin may even set a record number of days above 90 degrees (32 degrees C). After topping that benchmark on Thursday afternoon, temperatures are forecast to return to that level or higher through at least Sunday. Normal highs are in the low 70s F (22-23 C) this time of year.
The heat even extends into Scandinavia and northwestern Russia where high temperatures can exceed 86 F (30 C) for several days from the weekend into early next week.
"If temperatures get as [high] as expected records will be falling, especially near St. Petersburg," said Roys.
The heat wave could also threaten the highest temperature ever recorded during June in Finland, according to Mika Rantanen, a researcher at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. The current record stands at 92.8 F (33.8 C).
AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will range from 95-105 F (35-41 C) across the regions impacted by the heat.
Persistent heat and a lack of air conditioning across the region can increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, especially for those that are sensitive to the heat or do not have access to air conditioning.
High temperatures and dry conditions across the region can lead to an increased fire risk, especially in areas that have been dry in recent weeks. Heat will also put a strain on power grids where businesses and homes run air conditioners to try to keep cool.
Temperatures across eastern Europe are expected to gradually trend lower during the middle and latter parts of next week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.