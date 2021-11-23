Santa Ana winds may impact holiday travel in Southern California
Winds could gust up to 80 mph at times and create an increased risk for wildfires through the Thanksgiving holiday.
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Nov. 23, 2021 8:27 AM EST
Updated Nov. 23, 2021 8:27 AM EST
Another round of disruptive Santa Ana winds will howl across Southern California through the Thanksgiving holiday, AccuWeather forecasters say.
On Sunday, places such as San Fernando and Chatsworth, California, had winds gust to around 70 mph as a Santa Ana event occurred. Santa Ana winds are high-speed and dangerous winds that periodically kick up and blow from the mountains to the coast in Southern California. As Thanksgiving approaches this week, the region is bound to have a repeat of the situation with feisty winds turning northeasterly once more.
"A Santa Ana wind event will develop on Wednesday as an area of high pressure settles over the Great Salt Lake Basin later this week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Michael LeSeney.
Top wind gusts in California for Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
Winds are expected to increase across Southern California Wednesday and will peak Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
"The peak wind gusts will be between 30 and 50 mph, with isolated gusts to 60-75 mph and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph," LeSeney said.
Forecasters predict that winds will gradually lessen Friday and Saturday as the high pressure shifts away from the region.
"The clockwise circulation of the high pressure is what creates a conducive situation for Santa Ana winds to take place," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer.
As air pushes from the northeast downslopes across the terrain, winds will increase drastically. Forecasters urge travelers, especially those driving high-profile vehicles, to use caution when traveling in the area. Those planning to travel for Thanksgiving should exercise extreme caution and plan for extra time to get to their destinations. Not only will crosswinds be dangerous, but the wind can blow dust, which can cause visibility levels to drop quickly.
"In addition, these northeasterly winds will reduce the humidity levels across the region," LeSeney said, adding that the relative humidity could drop below 10% on Thursday and Friday, which will lead to an increased risk for wildfires.
The combination of low humidity and high winds is a dangerous recipe, especially placed in an environment like the drought-stricken Southwest.
Over 35% of California remains in exceptional drought, with most of the state in at least an extreme drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor. While the Los Angeles International Airport typically receives about 0.82 of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of November, it has so far only reported a trace of rain early on in the month. Similarly, Oxnard, California, averages nearly an inch and a half of precipitation each November and has yet to report more than a tenth of an inch as the month winds down.
The Storm Prediction Center has pinpointed an area of elevated fire risk across Southern California for Wednesday. Due to the risky nature of this event, a fire weather watch has been issued from just east of Santa Barbara, California, to the Mexican border. This fire weather watch is expected to last from Wednesday morning to Friday evening, local time. This watch recommends residents and holiday visitors familiarize themselves with several potential escape routes in the event that a fire ignites.
Santa Ana winds are also known for bringing warm, dry air into the region. On Monday, Anaheim, California, recorded the highest temperature across the nation of 91 degrees Fahrenheit. Though Thanksgiving's Santa Ana event is not forecast to bring temperatures quite that high later this week, highs of 5-10 degrees above average are expected for many areas. Temperatures in Downtown Los Angeles could reach near 80 F Friday and Saturday.
While the Santa Ana event should begin to subside Friday, offshore winds will persist into the weekend, according to AccuWeather long-range meteorologists. Temperatures are likely to dip closer to average by the beginning of next week.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.
